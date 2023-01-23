Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame
Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
musictimes.com
Jessica Simpson's Friends Alarmed: Is The Singer-Actress 'Wasting Away' Amid Marital Issues?
Jessica Simpson has lost a lot of weight over the past several years, yet she was mocked on social media. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise... peoples' comments and judgement can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'" she said in response to the hate she had received on Instagram in November 2022.
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
musictimes.com
Rihanna's 'Umbrella' Receives Grave Insult; Lyrics Meant to 'Manipulate?' [Details]
A priest asserts that he died and visited hell, where he witnessed devils singing Rihanna's songs. Gerald Johnson, a priest from Michigan, asserted that he temporarily died in 2016 following a heart attack and experienced hell before returning to life. He said in a viral video that his soul departed...
musictimes.com
Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?
Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
musictimes.com
Stevie Nicks Almost DIED: Singer’s Near-Death Experience in the 80s Explored
Stevie Nicks rose to popularity and one of the reasons why she amassed many fans was because of Fleetwood Mac. By the time she became a solo artist in the early 80s, it was the same era when MTV was very in demand, which required many musicians to film highly-creative and dramatic music videos.
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
musictimes.com
Mary J Blige Changed Music Forever, Diddy Explains How 'Music Icon' Did That
Diddy showered his best friend, Mary J. Blige, with praise amid her continuous success in the music industry. Starting her career in 1988, Blige worked hard to score the nickname "Queen of Hip-hop Soul" and "Queen of R&B." She also set countless firsts and broke records other artists previously hold.
musictimes.com
#TBT Feature: M2M New Music, Reunion Possible? What Happened to Marion Raven and Marit Larsen
Early 2000s were dominated by bands - one of which is M2M, a Norwegian girl pair. Marion Raven and Marit Larsen avoided dancing breaks and instead performed their own instruments on songs such as "Don't Say You Love Me" and "Mirror Mirror," which were their debut single and second single, respectively.
musictimes.com
Karol G Unveils 'Personal' New Album: 'Mañana Será Bonito': Singer Was Inspired By THIS
Karol G is dropping her highly-anticipated album in two years, "Manana Sera Bonito" two years after the release of her third studio album, "KG0516", in 2021. Just a few weeks before her birthday, the Colombian singer is gearing up to release her most personal body of work yet, "Today, I announce a project that I've dedicated so much love and time to."
musictimes.com
What Was Dean Daughtry Cause of Death? Atlanta Rhythm Section Co-Founder Dead at 76
Dean Daughtry, a co-founder of the rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died. He was 76. The official Facebook page of the band confirmed the news in a post, saying that Daughtry passed away. "For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a...
musictimes.com
New Order Returns to America: 2023 Tour: Tickets, Venues, and More Details
They're back in the United States! English music icons New Order recently announced that they're going back to the country to perform at a few concerts including an appearance at the 2023 South By Southwest Music Festival, also known as SXSW; are they going to a city near you?. According...
musictimes.com
Like Moths to Flames’ Aaron Evans FIRED From the Band After Doing This SHOCKING Thing
Like Moths to Flames recently made a big decision to remove one of their members from their official lineup after a controversy struck and made rounds on the internet; what happened?. Taking to their official Twitter account, the rock band announced that longtime bassist, Aaron Evans, will no longer be...
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus' 'Flower' Power: Singer Achieves Milestone After a Decade, What Took So Long?
Miley Cyrus has been in the music industry for so long, and she has consistently released music, but why does she only have two No. 1 songs on the charts?. According to Billboard, Cyrus' last hit song which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was her highly-controversial song "Wrecking Ball," released in 2013.
musictimes.com
Lea Michele Vainglorious? Viral Video Shows How She Stole THIS Star's Spotlight In Latest TV Appearance
Lea Michele is being accused of bad behavior once again. In her most recent appearance on "The Tonight Show," when she emerged after her name was called, it appeared as though she was attempting to compete for attention with Sadie Sink, another guest who was seated next to Tariq. The...
musictimes.com
Is Beyonce Pregnant? Social Media Divided After Seeing 'Baby Bump' From $24M Dubai Concert
Beyonce's astounding performance at the Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, where she reportedly received a $24 million payment for an hour-long performance, generated discussion among her admirers over whether or not she is expecting a child. Could the megastar singer and her husband Jay-Z have a child?. For a section...
