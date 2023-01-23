ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
musictimes.com

KISS Massive Success: Gene Simmons Reveals Legendary Band’s SECRET to Fame

Kiss is considered one of the most legendary bands in rock music and it has been proven by their track record after being inducted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today, Gene Simmons is finally revealing the secret to their success and it's not something most people would expect.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
musictimes.com

Jessica Simpson's Friends Alarmed: Is The Singer-Actress 'Wasting Away' Amid Marital Issues?

Jessica Simpson has lost a lot of weight over the past several years, yet she was mocked on social media. "As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise... peoples' comments and judgement can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'" she said in response to the hate she had received on Instagram in November 2022.
The Independent

Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
musictimes.com

Incubus Replacement Bassist Revealed: What Happened to Ben Kenney?

Incubus will be going on tour this year and it appears that one of their most beloved members won't be appearing at their shows; who will temporarily replace him?. According to a statement posted on the group's social media accounts, bassist Ben Kenney will be unable to play with his bandmates after a "recent medical procedure" in their remaining shows throughout January.
musictimes.com

Mary J Blige Changed Music Forever, Diddy Explains How 'Music Icon' Did That

Diddy showered his best friend, Mary J. Blige, with praise amid her continuous success in the music industry. Starting her career in 1988, Blige worked hard to score the nickname "Queen of Hip-hop Soul" and "Queen of R&B." She also set countless firsts and broke records other artists previously hold.
musictimes.com

Karol G Unveils 'Personal' New Album: 'Mañana Será Bonito': Singer Was Inspired By THIS

Karol G is dropping her highly-anticipated album in two years, "Manana Sera Bonito" two years after the release of her third studio album, "KG0516", in 2021. Just a few weeks before her birthday, the Colombian singer is gearing up to release her most personal body of work yet, "Today, I announce a project that I've dedicated so much love and time to."
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus' 'Flower' Power: Singer Achieves Milestone After a Decade, What Took So Long?

Miley Cyrus has been in the music industry for so long, and she has consistently released music, but why does she only have two No. 1 songs on the charts?. According to Billboard, Cyrus' last hit song which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was her highly-controversial song "Wrecking Ball," released in 2013.

