WISN

Milwaukee woman, 59, killed in shooting on south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 15th and Becher streets. Police said it was a shooting. A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the scene, police said. Milwaukee police are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information should call them at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman charged in deadly crash at Hop station

MILWAUKEE — The driver in a fatal crash at a Hop station in Milwaukee is now accused of drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel. The crash happened at Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue back in July. Investigators said Kimberly Williams was driving when she crashed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse

WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee officials meet to reduce violent crime in the city

MILWAUKEE — Local leaders are meeting to discuss how to prevent violent crimes in Milwaukee. This year there's been a 33% increase in non-deadly shootings compared to 2022. Earlier this year Police Chief Jeffery Norman said arguments and domestic violence are the cause for most crimes in Milwaukee "What we do know is that conflict, argument and DV is contributing to that increase. In fact, we believe it's almost half of those numbers, incidents for conflict argument/domestic violence that's contributing to those homicides," said Norman.
MILWAUKEE, WI

