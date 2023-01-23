Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISN
Milwaukee woman, 59, killed in shooting on south side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near 15th and Becher streets. Police said it was a shooting. A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the scene, police said. Milwaukee police are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information should call them at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
WISN
Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
WISN
11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
WISN
Woman charged in deadly crash at Hop station
MILWAUKEE — The driver in a fatal crash at a Hop station in Milwaukee is now accused of drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel. The crash happened at Milwaukee Street and Wisconsin Avenue back in July. Investigators said Kimberly Williams was driving when she crashed...
WISN
Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
WISN
New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
WISN
Video: Driver drags West Allis police officer during traffic stop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Video WISN 12 News obtained through a public records request shows the moment a driver dragged a West Allis police officer approximately 15 feet with his car. It happened in October near South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue. A West Allis police officer had...
WISN
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
10-year-old boy accused of killing mother to undergo competency evaluation
The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who is accused of killing his mother over a VR headset is expected to enter a plea on Friday during his preliminary hearing.
WISN
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
WISN
Brieon Green's family wants jail surveillance video of his death released to public
MILWAUKEE — The family of a 21-year-old man who died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Thursday demanded more transparency. Brieon Green’s family, their legal team, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) spoke out about what it saw when reviewing the surveillance video at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
wlip.com
Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead. Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi. It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.
WISN
Debris 'density' hampered search at fire scene where body was found next day
MILWAUKEE — Investigators revealed that it took a day to find the body of a man after a Milwaukee garage fire. It happened near South 26th Street and West Greenfield Avenue on Jan. 3. According to documents obtained by WISN 12 News, workers clearing debris found 70-year-old Grant Forbes dead at the scene Jan. 4.
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park, 'sounded like a war zone'
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood early Monday, Jan. 23, and one did not survive. Neighbors helped and also recorded the violence. One woman said she wants people to see her footage of the violence that is happening all too often, telling FOX6 News more needs to be done to stop it.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
WISN
Milwaukee officials meet to reduce violent crime in the city
MILWAUKEE — Local leaders are meeting to discuss how to prevent violent crimes in Milwaukee. This year there's been a 33% increase in non-deadly shootings compared to 2022. Earlier this year Police Chief Jeffery Norman said arguments and domestic violence are the cause for most crimes in Milwaukee "What we do know is that conflict, argument and DV is contributing to that increase. In fact, we believe it's almost half of those numbers, incidents for conflict argument/domestic violence that's contributing to those homicides," said Norman.
