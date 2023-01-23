Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
qcnews.com
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 45-year-old man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said Earl Marcelius Likely is accused of killing Devon Simmons. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
2 more suspects plead not guilty in nursing student’s death
CHARLOTTE — Two men charged with murder in the death of a nursing student are going to trial. Tychicus Dobie and Adonis Smith pleaded not guilty Thursday in the murder case of 27-year-old Kendal Crank. Marquis Smith who was also charged with murder pleaded not guilty in September 2022.
2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
WBTV
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
'I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart' | Driver that hit, killed 18-year-old apologizes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday was an emotional day in court as a Charlotte area family faced the driver who caused the crash that killed their 18-year-old daughter and sister, Morgan Wetherbee, in May 2020. Wetherbee fought for seven months and later died from a traumatic brain injury because of...
WBTV
Lancaster County man arrested on drug charges after being injured in double shooting
KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested on drug charges after he was injured in a double shooting at a home in Kershaw last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the home on Artemis Place on Thursday, Jan. 19 just before 3 a.m., where they found 39-year-old Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
qcnews.com
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
wccbcharlotte.com
Newly Released Police Body Cam Video Shows Moments Leading Up To Deadly Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Newly released police body cam video shows what happened when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers tried to take a woman who didn’t want to leave her room to a mental health facility. On August 19, 2022, three Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrived at the south Charlotte home of Brenda Donahue. They casually chatted about bugs as they walked up to the front door, talking about how mosquitoes where “everywhere.”
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
‘I’m truly sorry’: Driver pleads guilty, gets no prison time after deadly Charlotte crash
"She was very artistic, and she saw everything in the world as something she could turn into a piece of art," said Katie Wetherbee, Morgan's sister.
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Responds To Homicide In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northeast Charlotte. According to CMPD, the killing happened in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road Tuesday night. CMPD was called to a gas station on the corner of W. Sugar Creek and Cinderella Road around 10:30 p.m., close...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe
LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
Multiple suspects arrested after spree of car chases in Union County, deputies say
Donte'z Caldwell, 20, Brian Bradley, 56, and Sean Kennedy, 30, were the three men apprehended.
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
Body Cam Video: Heart-pulsing moments officers exchange gunfire with woman
**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO** CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers arrived […]
WBTV
Gun found in high school in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell. Parents were alerted by a message sent out by the principal later that day. In the message, Newell said that the gun was recovered without incident and the student taken...
Comments / 6