Charlotte, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

2 charged with murder in 27-year-old mother's death plead not guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 appeared in court Thursday and both entered not-guilty pleas. Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Lancaster County man arrested on drug charges after being injured in double shooting

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County man has been arrested on drug charges after he was injured in a double shooting at a home in Kershaw last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to the home on Artemis Place on Thursday, Jan. 19 just before 3 a.m., where they found 39-year-old Darrell D’Shawn Shropshire suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Newly Released Police Body Cam Video Shows Moments Leading Up To Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Newly released police body cam video shows what happened when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers tried to take a woman who didn’t want to leave her room to a mental health facility. On August 19, 2022, three Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrived at the south Charlotte home of Brenda Donahue. They casually chatted about bugs as they walked up to the front door, talking about how mosquitoes where “everywhere.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Responds To Homicide In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northeast Charlotte. According to CMPD, the killing happened in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road Tuesday night. CMPD was called to a gas station on the corner of W. Sugar Creek and Cinderella Road around 10:30 p.m., close...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 17-Year-Old in Lancaster Found Safe

LANCASTER, S.C.. – Lancaster Police say the missing teen, Madison Pack, 17 was found safe today in Surfside Beach, SC at around 6:00pm. She was found at a home in Surfside Beach by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). PREVIOUS STORY January 11, 2023. LANCASTER, S.C. – Lancaster...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Gun found in high school in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell. Parents were alerted by a message sent out by the principal later that day. In the message, Newell said that the gun was recovered without incident and the student taken...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

