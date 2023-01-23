Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Reminds Investors to Maintain a Diversified Portfolio
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. “I can’t say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder,” he said.
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings." Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea." MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials." RPC Inc: "I want you to...
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Rises Slightly on Friday, But Heads for Winning Week
The S&P 500 rose slightly Friday, but all the major averages headed for a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. The benchmark index traded 0.2% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 44 points, or 0.1% higher.
NBC San Diego
Tesla Shares Pop on ‘Better Than Feared' Earnings Results, Demand Outlook
Tesla shares rose as much as 11% Thursday morning, continuing an overnight gain driven by optimistic sentiment from CEO Elon Musk. Analysts offered a more mixed response, but investors responded enthusiastically to Musk's prognostication that the electric-vehicle manufacturer could produce 2 million cars in 2023. "Better than feared," wrote Canaccord...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Intel, Chevron, American Express, Silvergate and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Intel — The chipmaker suffered a 9% loss in its shares in early morning trading after its latest financial results missed analysts' estimates and showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit and gross margin. The company also forecasted a loss for the current quarter.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses. Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat...
NBC San Diego
Intel Shares Drop on Weak Quarterly Results and Expectations for Another Quarter of Losses
Intel failed to meet estimates for the fourth quarter because of a steeper-than-expected falloff in PC chip sales. Guidance was soft as well. The company's revenue declined for a fourth period in a row as the PC market recedes after expanding in the Covid pandemic. Intel shares slid by as...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
GDP report hits at 8:30 a.m. ET. Tesla earnings beat the Street. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will step aside. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The earnings march goes on. We're deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more...
NBC San Diego
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories
Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC San Diego
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say
Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
NBC San Diego
American Airlines Beats Fourth-Quarter Profit Expectations as Higher Fares Buoy Revenue
American Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit that topped estimates after a rocky holiday travel season. The airline's revenue was up nearly 17% from 2019 before the Covid pandemic decimated travel. American expects capacity will be 8% to 10% higher in its first quarter of 2023 compared with a year earlier. American...
NBC San Diego
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC San Diego
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
NBC San Diego
Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
NBC San Diego
Insana Says There's More Evidence of Slowing Inflation and Other Central Banks Are Noticing
There is more evidence out Friday morning that the rate of inflation continues to slow. A closely watched measure of inflation, the full and core personal consumption expenditure deflator (PCE), within the personal income and spending data, advanced at their slowest annual rate since the fall of 2021. That should...
NBC San Diego
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...
NBC San Diego
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets 29% Pay Cut to $25 Million After Tough Year
The package includes a $2 million base salary and variable compensation of $23 million, New York-based Goldman said in a filing. Most of Solomon's bonus — 70%, or $16.1 million — is in the form of restricted shares tied to performance metrics, while the rest is paid in cash, the bank said.
Comments / 0