Jim Cramer Reminds Investors to Maintain a Diversified Portfolio

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that diversification remains key to keeping a successful portfolio. “I can’t say a diversified portfolio is bulletproof. But I can say that it makes it easier to stay in the game when one particularly popular group gets put through the meat-grinder,” he said.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Nucor Over Cleveland-Cliffs

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Organon & Co: "I do not understand why this stock sells at five times earnings." Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "It's the only China...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea." MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials." RPC Inc: "I want you to...
S&P 500 Rises Slightly on Friday, But Heads for Winning Week

The S&P 500 rose slightly Friday, but all the major averages headed for a winning week fueled by better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. The benchmark index traded 0.2% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 44 points, or 0.1% higher.
Tesla Shares Pop on ‘Better Than Feared' Earnings Results, Demand Outlook

Tesla shares rose as much as 11% Thursday morning, continuing an overnight gain driven by optimistic sentiment from CEO Elon Musk. Analysts offered a more mixed response, but investors responded enthusiastically to Musk's prognostication that the electric-vehicle manufacturer could produce 2 million cars in 2023. "Better than feared," wrote Canaccord...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Seagate Technology — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Las Vegas Sands and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. Southwest — The airline dropped 2.1% after reporting a $220 million loss for the fourth quarter after the holiday meltdown cost the company millions in expenses and drove up expenses. Comcast — The media company reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

GDP report hits at 8:30 a.m. ET. Tesla earnings beat the Street. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda will step aside. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. The earnings march goes on. We're deeper into earnings season, so investors are getting more...
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories

Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
India Is a True Bright Spot in the Midst of a Global Downturn, Top Execs and Policymakers Say

Many at the World Economic Forum in Davos described India as a bright spot on the world stage. Infrastructure spending, foreign investment, the digital transition and inflation heading lower were cited as causes for optimism. However, some analysts argue the country is largely benefiting from weak comparisons. With 2023's World...
American Airlines Beats Fourth-Quarter Profit Expectations as Higher Fares Buoy Revenue

American Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit that topped estimates after a rocky holiday travel season. The airline's revenue was up nearly 17% from 2019 before the Covid pandemic decimated travel. American expects capacity will be 8% to 10% higher in its first quarter of 2023 compared with a year earlier. American...
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined

Core PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure, rose 4.4% from a year ago, its smallest annual increase since October 2021. Consumer spending, however, dropped 0.2%, pointing to an economy that was grinding to a halt as 2022 closed. Personal income increased 0.2% for the month, as expected. Consumers spent less...

