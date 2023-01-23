Teens arrested after carjacking, crashing vehicle in gunfire exchange

Two teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery after carjacking and crashing the stolen vehicle Monday.

Metro Nashville Police responded to a shots fire call on Haynes Park Drive around 9:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials discovered that two brothers, 14 and 15, had carjacked a Dodge Journey from outside of an Old Hickory home earlier at 4:00 a.m.

Police say that the carjacking victim found the stolen SUV and followed the teens in another vehicle when they began firing at her.

The victim returned fire as the teens crashed head-on into a car on King's Lane. No one was hit in the exchange of gunfire.

The teens fled the scene of the crash. Officials later located the suspects in a wood line.

Police also recovered two additional stolen vehicles, a Dodge Charger and a Mercedes Benz in the area, as well as a stolen dirt bike.

