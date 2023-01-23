State lawmakers review public safety priorities

ATLANTA (WSAV) — State lawmakers say tackling crime will mean reaching out to local communities and mentoring groups to educate students to prevent them from joining gangs.

“There are a lot of gangs out there. That’s where kids are going and see gangs as a way out and a fast life and we are trying to deter that,” State Rep. Brian Prince.

Some lawmakers say reviewing gun laws – and who has access – will reduce violence and shootings.

“Guns are out there – it is so easy to get a gun and very easy for people to steal guns which is cars are getting broken into,” State Rep. Teri Anulewicz (D-Smyrna) told WSAV News 3.

Lawmakers say first responders need to be trained to de-escalate situations especially when it comes to mental health issues.

“We have talked about how we are making sure our officers are trained to understand mental health, illness, addiction and behavioral issues,” Rep. Anulewicz continued.

State Sen. Bo Hatchett (R-Northeast Georgia) said law enforcement needs training when it comes to ending human trafficking.

“Give law enforcement training to stop human trafficking a big session for types of legislation that will address human trafficking.”

“We all want to live in a safe community and every Georgian whether you are a Democrat or Republican wants to be in that. Our question as policymakers how are we going to support our law enforcement because they are having a difficult time to retain qualified officers,” Rep. Anulewicz said.

State lawmakers have 40 days to balance out the state budget which wraps up on March 29, and so far, more than 900 bills and 120 resolutions have been drafted.