Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
A day in the life of a Pa. Game Warden, as the agency looks for new cadets
EASTON, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to hire 30 to 40 cadets. The agency is adding positions, creating opportunities for promotions. "I cover the northern tier of Northampton County," said Officer Tyler Barnes, a game warden at the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Barnes embodies exactly what the commission...
Den Cam: Game Commission watching female black bear under Pike County deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Pike County has a visitor she's not often used to having. The sow, also known as a female black bear, has decided to spend the winter underneath her deck. "At the very end of December, very early into January, one of the...
APD supports teen preparing for surgery for rare brain condition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It started when she was around 2 years old. Bella Figueroa of Allentown was experiencing frequent head and body pains that didn't seem quite right. "I started getting really bad nosebleeds," Figueroa said. "Then it turned into bad headaches." Her mom started to get concerned. Countless years...
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
Lackawanna County man facing charges, accused of stealing money from little league
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a little league. Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents. Babarsky...
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
PPL customers react after getting high electric bills; company says bills estimated because of 'system issue'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I thought it was a complete joke," said PPL customer Vannessa Smith. PPL customers were not happy after their recent electric bills didn't quite add up. "It says our usage is up 91%, which is ludicrous," said Smith. Some families took to social media sharing that their...
69 News at 5:00 - Northampton County DA launches new major crimes taskforce to combat violence
From murders to gang activity, Northampton County authorities are launching a new initiative to combat violence throughout the county. Local police departments are joining forces with Pennsylvania State Police for the initiative. Learn more about the Northampton County Major Crimes Task Force in a full report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
National Park Service requests proposals to lease historic Cliff Park Inn and Dingmans Dutch Reformed Church
DELAWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – The National Park Service (NPS) has issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to lease two historic properties in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Cliff Park Inn and Golf Course, just south of Milford, PA along State Route 2001, is offered under a...
Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion serves up delicious food and some old-time ambience
From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion. And now, it's open for business. Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening. Wilbur Mansion is located in the...
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
Efforts to bring passenger rail back to NEPA keep chugging along
'Hopefully, 2023 is the year this went from an idea to implementation,' rail backer Tyler Kusma told the Capital-Star The post Efforts to bring passenger rail back to NEPA keep chugging along appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Grant program for beautifying the Pocono Mountains returns
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of a grant program for four counties in the Pocono Mountain region. According to the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB), Community Impact Grant applications have opened for the second year. Those in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties qualify to apply for […]
2 families displaced, cats rescued in 2-alarm Nazareth house fire
Two cats were rescued and two families displaced after a Wednesday night fire in Nazareth, a fire official said. Crews arrived to find flames a little before 11:30 p.m. at a duplex in the 100 block of North Green Street in the borough, said Jerry Johnson, fire chief with Vigilance Hose Company No. 1.
First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA
Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing.
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
Some workers spending more time back in the office, but the look of those workspaces may be changing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More and more businesses are calling workers back to the office. "We really want that consistent client experience across the board, so we all need to get on the same page," said Kathryn Brown, co-founder and principal of Morton Brown Family Wealth, a wealth management firm. "We all need to continually collaborate."
