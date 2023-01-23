ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

APD supports teen preparing for surgery for rare brain condition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It started when she was around 2 years old. Bella Figueroa of Allentown was experiencing frequent head and body pains that didn't seem quite right. "I started getting really bad nosebleeds," Figueroa said. "Then it turned into bad headaches." Her mom started to get concerned. Countless years...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion serves up delicious food and some old-time ambience

From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion. And now, it's open for business. Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening. Wilbur Mansion is located in the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Grant program for beautifying the Pocono Mountains returns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of a grant program for four counties in the Pocono Mountain region. According to the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB), Community Impact Grant applications have opened for the second year. Those in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties qualify to apply for […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First nuclear-powered data center in the country set to open in Berwick, PA

Berwick, Pa. — A new breakthrough has been achieved with the completion of the first nuclear-powered data center in the United States located in Berwick, Pennsylvania. The facility, directly connected to the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant, is set to host a range of services, including Bitcoin mining and cloud computing.
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA

