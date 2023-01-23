WJPD: Girl, 7, returned to grandfather after Amber Alert; charges being screened for grandfather’s girlfriend

Read full article on original website
West Jordan issues Silver Alert for elderly woman with multiple medical issues
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Jordan Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday night for a troubled 68-year-old woman. “Michele Kershaw was last heard from at 2 p.m. today,” reads the alert issued at 6:22 p.m. She’s described as suffering from high...
Wanted Taylorsville rape suspect arrested by SLCPD
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hours after Taylorsville police asked the public to be on the lookout for an aggravated rape suspect, the wanted man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police. “Christopher Browning was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department around...
Update: 14-year-old Ogden girl no longer missing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Thursday night has been located. Salt Lake City police issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen at 10 p.m. Thursday. A follow-up social media post at 5:14 a.m. Friday said the girl “is no longer missing.”
Police: 2 pretend to find deaf woman’s wallet, steal credit card in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help identifying two people who allegedly stole a credit card from an elderly deaf woman while pretending to find her wallet, then made nearly $1,000 in purchases on the card. Police say the card was stolen outside...
SLCPD: Pickup and gun stolen, truck recovered
SALT LAKE CITY POLICE, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police want to remind the public that firearms and vehicles need be kept secure. “Even the smallest window of opportunity is all it takes for a person to commit a crime,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a released statement after an unsecured gun was left in an unlocked truck in the Avenues. Both were stolen.
Taylorsville High School lockdown lifted after shot fired call ends with 3 people in custody; 3 still at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police report three people have been taken into custody and three remain at large after officers were called to Taylorsville High School on a report of at least one shot fired. “It is no longer an active scene and there...
Taylorsville High School locked down after reports of shots fired in parking lot, police searching for possible suspects
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have responded to Taylorsville High School after a report of at least one shot fired. “It is no longer an active scene and there are no injuries. However, the high school remains on lockdown as police investigate,” a Taylorsville Police statement says.
Silver Alert issued for Sandy woman, 81
SANDY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sandy woman whose intent was to drive to another location in the city, but who did not show up. Lynda Bridge, 81, was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 east...
Investigators release preliminary findings into fatal Provo jet crash
PROVO, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary report on the fatal Jan. 2 plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport. Pilot Nathan Ricks, 62, of Alpine, died in the crash near the end of the airport’s main runway. Three...
Woman rescued by DPS helicopter after plane crash in Rich County
RICH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Tuesday night after her small plane crashed in the Monte Cristo area, near State Route 39, in Rich County. Lt. Colby Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, said the call alerting crews to the...
‘A despicable act of violence’: Utah Department of Public Safety, NAACP issue statement on Tyre Nichols’ death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety and local NAACP officials issued a statement Friday on the death of Tyre Nichols, calling it “a despicable act of violence and inhumanity” by the five fired Memphis police officers charged with his murder.
SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street. The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to...
Fatal crash closes West Valley City’s Mountain View Corridor northbound
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatality has closed West Valley City’s Mountain View Corridor northbound, police said Wednesday evening. “Investigators are on scene of a fatal crash NB on Mt. View Corridor,” the department tweeted just before 5:30 p.m. The northbound lanes will be closed “for the next few hours.”
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
LDS Church offers update on Salt Lake Temple renovations, now entering 4th year
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released photos of the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, now entering its fourth year. The temple, dedicated in 1893, was closed when renovations began in 2019 for a...
