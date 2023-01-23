WJPD: Girl, 7, returned to grandfather after Amber Alert; charges being screened for grandfather’s girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY POLICE, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police want to remind the public that firearms and vehicles need be kept secure. “Even the smallest window of opportunity is all it takes for a person to commit a crime,” SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said in a released statement after an unsecured gun was left in an unlocked truck in the Avenues. Both were stolen.

