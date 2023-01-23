Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Snow carpets much of Japan amid record low temperatures, and more of today's top videos
Snow and cold weather affected much of Japan on Wednesday, scientists continue to discover more about the Milky Way, and more of today's top videos.
Lebanon-Express
Russians lay flowers at monument as form of anti-war protest, and more of today's top videos
People have been laying flowers at the statue of a Ukrainian poet as an anti-war protest in Moscow, the discovery of rare tombs in Egypt is shedding light on different eras of history, and more of today's top videos.
Lebanon-Express
‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’: UK’s new poor forced to turn to food banks
With the rising cost of energy and the decreasing purchasing power hitting the UK’s most vulnerable, food banks are seeing a rise in demand and are often providing support to people who never previously needed there help. In the last episode in our series of reports on the current economic crisis in the country, our reporters visited one such food bank, run by the Salvation Army, in London's East Ham.
Lebanon-Express
Thousands of cranes rest along Israel's Agamon Hula Lake in Israel
Images of thousands of cranes have brought joy to those around the world as they rest along the Agamon Hula Lake in northern Israel, on their seasonal migration route from Europe to Africa.
Comments / 0