Lebanon-Express

‘Like nothing we’ve seen before’: UK’s new poor forced to turn to food banks

With the rising cost of energy and the decreasing purchasing power hitting the UK’s most vulnerable, food banks are seeing a rise in demand and are often providing support to people who never previously needed there help. In the last episode in our series of reports on the current economic crisis in the country, our reporters visited one such food bank, run by the Salvation Army, in London's East Ham.

