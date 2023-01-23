Let’s face it: Aspen is a full-grown city. It is not limited to its residents. Every day, hoards of residents, visitors, tourists, and workers come into and out of the city. Every day, there is unacceptable traffic congestion. Every day, there is lots of talk about the entrance to Aspen. And, every day, nothing is done about it.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO