Aspen Times
Brinkman: Friend as well as pioneering surgeon
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on. orthopedics, but also on the many who called him “friend.”. As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David...
Aspen Times
Letters from Snowmass
Let’s face it: Aspen is a full-grown city. It is not limited to its residents. Every day, hoards of residents, visitors, tourists, and workers come into and out of the city. Every day, there is unacceptable traffic congestion. Every day, there is lots of talk about the entrance to Aspen. And, every day, nothing is done about it.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide secure lockout due to online threats made by a suspect who has local connections against Summit County schools. Suspect Charles Draughn, 26, of Glenwood Springs, is was being held in the custody of the Pitkin...
Photographer captures Vail aerial shots from open-air helicopter
Fine arts photographer Gray Malin took aerial photos of Vail for the resort's 60th anniversary.Photo byGray Malin’s Vail series titled The Legendary Back Bowls, Vail. (Vail, Colo) Vail turned 60 in December, and as part of its diamond anniversary celebrations this season, the mountain posed for an epic photo shoot.
Threats made against Summit County school, suspect in custody
A man who allegedly made a threat against a school in Summit County on Wednesday morning is now in custody.
Aspen Daily News
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Aspen Times
Madsen: Don’t forget Rio Grande
Why not use the Rio Grande trail for an exit (temporary or permanent) out of town while the Castle Creek Bridge is being replaced. From the Post Office to Woody Creek the trail is flat and wide enough for single lane traffic (with some improvements). Martha Madsen. Aspen.
Noted orthopedic surgeon J. Richard Steadman dies at 85
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Dr. J. Richard Steadman, an orthopedic surgeon who founded the renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, where many of the world's elite athletes have gone for career-saving treatment, has died at age 85. Steadman died in his sleep Friday at his home in Vail, said...
Aspen Times
West: Clock ticking on better Entrance options
The “Deeper look …” (Aspen Times Jan. 20) begs a response. The back-of-the-hand reaction to the Aspen Times poll by Trish Aragon fails to acknowledge several truths. First, the poll, however imprecise, gave the voters options. The city’s “outreach program” does not. It is a one-sided, inaccurate, take it or leave it approach.
Summit Daily News
Evidence of Cloud Nine alcohol consumption at center of skier suit over Aspen Highlands collision
ASPEN — A legal battle over the admission of evidence indicating a man drank alcohol before he collided with another skier is playing out in a lawsuit that casts the spotlight on skiing after partying at Cloud Nine Bistro at Aspen Highlands. Following 90 minutes of oral arguments among...
Colorado's 'most popular' Airbnb a cabin found 25 feet off the ground
Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love. Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Main Glenwood I-70 eastbound on-ramp reopened after semi wreck cleared
UPDATE, 5:55 p.m. Tuesday — The Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs has been reopened. There was an extended closure of the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp from Glenwood Springs Tuesday due to a semi accident, according to a city of Glenwood Springs news alert.
Aspen Times
Grauer: Mountain community values?
The Aspen District School Board should now define what it means by “mountain community values” in its mission statement. It seems like the ripe time to engage students, educators and parents in what would be an educational process, given the heated public debate about the ethics of using disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a benefactor for the schools. (The Aspen Times, “Grauer: Tunnel Vision”) (The Aspen Daily News, “Marolt: We can’t fail this random test”)
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Law enforcement in contact with Glenwood Springs man accused of shooting at police officers without attorney’s knowledge, defense argues
A defense attorney for the Glenwood Springs man accused of erratically firing a weapon at police officers and his roommates last summer argued his client is being interrogated without legal counsel by his side. Craig Robbins, at the time 44, allegedly shot his roommate — also his acting landlord —...
