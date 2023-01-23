ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

107.9 Jack FM

What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Wonder How To Kick Those God Awful Wyoming Winter Blues?

Millions of Americans are affected by S.A.D. Seasonal Affective Disorder is the technical term for the winter blues. You know, that feeling of depression you get when the snow keeps falling, the temperatures are cold, the skies are continually cloudy and it seems like life can never get better. For...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Climb, Diesel Rises Two Cents

"Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

