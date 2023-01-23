Read full article on original website
Good News: Holiday decoration winners, Cohoes fire captain retires
Schenectady honors best light displays from holiday season. The holidays are behind us, but Schenectady is celebrating the businesses that went all out with light displays this past season. It was the city’s second annual “Illuminocity,” where businesses partnered with not-for-profits for a friendly but competitive decorating contest. First place for most creative was Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County. People’s Choice was Bear And Bird Boutique + Gallery paired with Schenectady ARC.
Community rallies around Rensselaer County veteran who lost home in fire
The community has been stepping up to help an Army veteran who lost her home in a fire, last week. Shannon Roy’s house is on Route 22 in Eagle Bridge, near North Hoosick. Because of the fire, her house was deemed a total loss. She was able to escape...
Troy fire victim speaks out about firefighters staffing shortages
The president of the Troy Uniform Firefighters Association is speaking out again, about staffing shortages. At this point, he said it’s a matter of life and death. Just last week a fire victim was rescued from a burning fire. The victim, Rick Ferris and his family said he’s fortunate to be alive, but the city can’t continue to rely on luck. “Everybody here knows where the ambulance comes from, but I have to wait naked, sitting on a cast iron chair for another fire company or another ambulance company to come from another town. That’s disgusting,” said Ferris.
Mayfield teens riding snowmobiles to school
Some kids in Mayfield didn’t take a bus to school on Wednesday. They rode in on snowmobiles, instead. Mike Angus – who took a photo of all the snowmobiles lined up – said his son pushed for the idea back in 2007. Students need a permission slip,...
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
High cost keeps life-changing Alzheimer’s drug from Saratoga County family
The FDA granted accelerated approval earlier this month for a drug that’s designed to treat Alzheimer’s. Leqembi is for patients confirmed to be in early stage Alzheimer’s. While the approval is exciting, it’s limited to many. For people living with Alzheimer’s, every second, every minute, every...
Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey now missing for two months
Wednesday marked two months since Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey was last seen. There are no updates at this time, said police, when NewsChannel 13 asked on Wednesday. The teenager got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared, said Samantha’s family. Police have been focusing most of...
Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire
The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
Schenectady Soup Stroll set for Saturday
The Downtown Schenectady Improvement District invites you to bundle up and enjoy a winter afternoon tasting delicious soups from 34 local restaurants. You’ll be able to enjoy chowders, bisques, ramen and more – all without leaving downtown. Plus, you’ll find something for every dietary need as some soups are offered as gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.
Top Teacher: Michaela Kehrer – Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School
When students at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School step into Michaela Kehrer’s class – they can expect to get a little dirty. She is known for all her fun, hands-on class projects – hoping her students take every lesson and apply it to their everyday lives. Kehrer is known...
New Albany County program works to get juvenile defenders back on track
A new program in Albany County hopes to mentor juvenile offenders, and get them back on the right track. Berkshire Farm Center, along with the Chris Wilson Foundation, will be implementing the new program at the Albany County Juvenile Detention Center. Chris Wilson developed his master plan after he was...
Woman accused of selling drugs out of Saratoga Springs home
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling illegal drugs out of her Saratoga Springs home. Vasilea Vazanelli, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, after a month-long drug investigation focused on illegal sales coming from the west side of Saratoga Springs, said police. Special investigators found a number of drugs, they...
Vermont woman baking up successful scone business
A North Bennington woman has a love of baking that’s been an inspiration for her, and a delight for those who sample her products. Wendy June Marie remembers her grandfather baking bread like it was yesterday. Her grandmother also baked. It inspired Wendy to one day have her own...
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
Police: Johnsonville man who crashed was 3x too drunk to drive
Patrick McLaughlin Jr., 23, of Johnsonville, was arrested for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content that was three times the legal limit, early Sunday morning. He crashed his car into a utility pole and a parked vehicle off State Route 40 in Schaghticoke, say state police.
Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake
A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
Memorial service planned for Tamarac senior who lost brain cancer battle
A memorial service is planned for Evan Franz, 18. The Tamarac High School senior died after an almost four-year battle with brain cancer. He played on the Tamarac baseball team, and was an honorary member of the Siena Saints Basketball Team. He was also a huge Boston Red Sox fan.
Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother
The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Fulton County man killed in snowmobile accident on lake
One man is dead after a snowmobile accident on Peck Lake in Fulton County. The victim is identified by the sheriff as Todd Wheaton, 42. He was a father. This all started around 8:50 Thursday evening, when three friends were snowmobiling on the lake, said the sheriff. The friends came...
