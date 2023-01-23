ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Good News: Holiday decoration winners, Cohoes fire captain retires

Schenectady honors best light displays from holiday season. The holidays are behind us, but Schenectady is celebrating the businesses that went all out with light displays this past season. It was the city’s second annual “Illuminocity,” where businesses partnered with not-for-profits for a friendly but competitive decorating contest. First place for most creative was Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County. People’s Choice was Bear And Bird Boutique + Gallery paired with Schenectady ARC.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Troy fire victim speaks out about firefighters staffing shortages

The president of the Troy Uniform Firefighters Association is speaking out again, about staffing shortages. At this point, he said it’s a matter of life and death. Just last week a fire victim was rescued from a burning fire. The victim, Rick Ferris and his family said he’s fortunate to be alive, but the city can’t continue to rely on luck. “Everybody here knows where the ambulance comes from, but I have to wait naked, sitting on a cast iron chair for another fire company or another ambulance company to come from another town. That’s disgusting,” said Ferris.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Mayfield teens riding snowmobiles to school

Some kids in Mayfield didn’t take a bus to school on Wednesday. They rode in on snowmobiles, instead. Mike Angus – who took a photo of all the snowmobiles lined up – said his son pushed for the idea back in 2007. Students need a permission slip,...
MAYFIELD, NY
WNYT

High cost keeps life-changing Alzheimer’s drug from Saratoga County family

The FDA granted accelerated approval earlier this month for a drug that’s designed to treat Alzheimer’s. Leqembi is for patients confirmed to be in early stage Alzheimer’s. While the approval is exciting, it’s limited to many. For people living with Alzheimer’s, every second, every minute, every...
WNYT

Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey now missing for two months

Wednesday marked two months since Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey was last seen. There are no updates at this time, said police, when NewsChannel 13 asked on Wednesday. The teenager got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend the night she disappeared, said Samantha’s family. Police have been focusing most of...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire

The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Schenectady Soup Stroll set for Saturday

The Downtown Schenectady Improvement District invites you to bundle up and enjoy a winter afternoon tasting delicious soups from 34 local restaurants. You’ll be able to enjoy chowders, bisques, ramen and more – all without leaving downtown. Plus, you’ll find something for every dietary need as some soups are offered as gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Top Teacher: Michaela Kehrer – Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School

When students at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School step into Michaela Kehrer’s class – they can expect to get a little dirty. She is known for all her fun, hands-on class projects – hoping her students take every lesson and apply it to their everyday lives. Kehrer is known...
BERNE, NY
WNYT

Woman accused of selling drugs out of Saratoga Springs home

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling illegal drugs out of her Saratoga Springs home. Vasilea Vazanelli, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, after a month-long drug investigation focused on illegal sales coming from the west side of Saratoga Springs, said police. Special investigators found a number of drugs, they...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Vermont woman baking up successful scone business

A North Bennington woman has a love of baking that’s been an inspiration for her, and a delight for those who sample her products. Wendy June Marie remembers her grandfather baking bread like it was yesterday. Her grandmother also baked. It inspired Wendy to one day have her own...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Police: Johnsonville man who crashed was 3x too drunk to drive

Patrick McLaughlin Jr., 23, of Johnsonville, was arrested for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content that was three times the legal limit, early Sunday morning. He crashed his car into a utility pole and a parked vehicle off State Route 40 in Schaghticoke, say state police.
JOHNSONVILLE, NY
WNYT

Snowmobile dies after breaking through ice on Fulton Count lake

A snowmobiler was killed Thursday night after breaking through the ice on Fulton County Lake, the Fulton County sheriff confirmed. A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Peck Lake near Gloversville. Three snowmobilers were out on the lake and one of them fell in, the neighbor said.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother

The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Fulton County man killed in snowmobile accident on lake

One man is dead after a snowmobile accident on Peck Lake in Fulton County. The victim is identified by the sheriff as Todd Wheaton, 42. He was a father. This all started around 8:50 Thursday evening, when three friends were snowmobiling on the lake, said the sheriff. The friends came...
FULTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy