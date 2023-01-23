Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
fishing in San DiegoOscarSan Diego, CA
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Coronado Beach offers the finest of beach living.MoonCoronado, CA
Related
KPBS
San Diego County received whistleblower complaints on public defender office in 2020
In November 2020, whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about problems in its public defender’s office. The warning came two years before a jury awarded millions in damages to an ex-employee earlier this month in his wrongful termination suit, KPBS has learned. At least two whistleblowers filed complaints with San...
KPBS
Homelessness across San Diego County
Whistleblowers alerted San Diego County about alleged poor treatment of employees in its public defender office in late 2020, before a multi-million dollar verdict. In other news, volunteers took to the streets to do the annual point-in-time count Thursday. Plus, we have details on some weekend arts events happening around San Diego County.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
KPBS
How two unhoused San Diegans fought citations in court and won
It took less than 10 minutes earlier this month for a San Diego court to dismiss tickets given to two unhoused people for blocking a sidewalk. The dismissals came down to procedural errors, and they mark another development in Mayor Todd Gloria’s effort to hold unhoused people accountable for refusing to go to a shelter.
KPBS
San Diego’s growing homeless population counted during yearly tally
Connie Mckrieth knows the pain of being homeless. She had been living out of a U-Haul van in Spring Valley since last August. “I have an income but circumstances with the economy — I can't afford the permanent roof over my head,” she told KPBS. Now Mckrieth is...
KPBS
Carlsbad launches pledge campaign for safer roadways
The city of Carlsbad launched a pledge campaign Wednesday, asking the community to come together for traffic safety. The goal of the “Safer Streets Together” pledge campaign is to keep Carlsbad’s streets safer for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians. The pledge comes after the city declared a local...
KPBS
San Diego County janitors' strike averted
Janitorial workers meant business as they rallied outside of the San Diego County administration building in support of four former coworkers who claim they suffered severe punishment in retaliation for trying to start a union for better working conditions. One of them is Sofia Martinez. Martinez said in Spanish, "They...
KPBS
Service providers, volunteers take part in countywide homeless count
Hundreds of volunteers across the county coordinated this morning to accomplish one single task: record an accurate count of the region’s homeless population. Then, the woman at the center of a national conservative media firestorm, stemming from a shower she took at the Santee YMCA, addresses the Santee city council. Plus, the small California community of Half Moon Bay is still reeling from a mass shooting earlier this week. Later, a kitchen in Barrio Logan introduces students to potential culinary careers. Plus, we dig into our archive for a 2019 conversation with “Sesame Street” co-creator Lloyd Morrisett whose death was announced Monday. Finally, the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition has a new leader who is reimagining a ‘new normal’ for local artists and arts organizations.
KPBS
Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources
"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
KPBS
San Diego to end COVID state of emergency
After nearly three years, San Diego’s COVID state of emergency is coming to an end. Then, in the wake of this week's mass shootings, there's more focus on gun violence restraining orders or red flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily take away firearms and ammunition from people who have been reported by a family member or co-worker. Plus, students at San Diego City College now have the opportunity to earn a 4-year degree for the first time in the school’s history. The California Community Colleges Board of Governors approved the new Cyber Defense and Analysis Baccalaureate Program this week. And, with more San Diegans receiving new bins for kitchen waste, one local writer is sharing what it means to be zero waste. Finally, a story from the Bay Curious podcast exploring a forgotten Bay Area neighborhood that was once a hub of Black political power, excellence and community.
KPBS
Families of people who died in custody call for group meeting with San Diego County sheriff
Justice reform activists and family members of people who died in custody held a news conference in front of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Wednesday to express their frustration over not being able to meet with Sheriff Kelly Martinez as a group. "We see it as an ugly start...
KPBS
Historically Black colleges and universities seek San Diego students
The sixth annual Black College Expo in Southeast San Diego was attended by almost 3,000 high school students from across the county, Thursday. The event is sponsored by the San Diego County Office of Education and the National College Resources Foundation. Both are committed to supporting students from marginalized communities and breaking the cycle of poverty.
KPBS
Protests over use of Santee YMCA locker room by trans woman part of a troubling national trend
A protest outside of the YMCA in Santee last week about who can use the facility's locker room has brought attention back to the issue of the rights of transgender people. The public outcry followed the comments at a Santee City Council meeting by a 17-year-old girl who described feeling “terrified” while sharing the locker room with a transgender woman who she misidentified as a male.
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price at highest amount since Dec. 12
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Friday to $4.584, its highest amount since Dec. 12. The average price has risen for seven consecutive days, increasing 4.7 cents, including 1.2 cents Thursday and 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since Dec. 31, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.5 cents more than one month ago but 3.5 cents less than one year ago.
KPBS
Del Mar church says first homeless shelter hosted since COVID a success
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar has said goodbye to four individuals, who’ve been living in the Parish Hall for the past two weeks. During their stay they were given warm beds, hot showers and home-cooked meals, as part of the Interfaith Rotational Shelter Program. The Interfaith...
KPBS
Trans women tells her side of the story in Santee
Two weeks ago, a young woman spoke at a Santee city council meeting, about feeling "terrified" when she realized she was in the YMCA locker room at the same time as a transgender woman, whom she repeatedly misgendered. Her remarks were picked up by right-wing media outlets, and she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises for sixth consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the sixth consecutive day, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.583. The average price has increased 4.6 cents over the past six days, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, its largest increase since Dec. 31, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 13.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 3.6 cents less than one year ago.
KPBS
Moderate exercise, daily walks linked to decrease in dementia risk
Moderate to vigorous exercise and daily walks can reduce the risk of developing dementia among senior women, according to a study by UC San Diego researchers published Wednesday. In Wednesday's online edition of "Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association," the team from UCSD's Herbert Wertheim School of...
KPBS
Culinary students cook for their careers and to help the community
The newest restaurant "hot spot" in Barrio Logan is run completely by culinary students. Brian Brennan is one of the student chefs at the California Culinary Arts Institute in Barrio Logan. He’s completed four months of rigorous commercial cooking education. “My experience with food was mainly front of the...
KPBS
A century of SDSU football on display in new book
The long and storied history of San Diego State football is the focus of the new book, "100 Seasons of Aztec Football." The 500-paged book features a treasure trove of images capturing the highs and lows of a century of play. Seth Mallios, a professor of anthropology at San Diego...
Comments / 0