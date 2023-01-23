After nearly three years, San Diego’s COVID state of emergency is coming to an end. Then, in the wake of this week's mass shootings, there's more focus on gun violence restraining orders or red flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily take away firearms and ammunition from people who have been reported by a family member or co-worker. Plus, students at San Diego City College now have the opportunity to earn a 4-year degree for the first time in the school’s history. The California Community Colleges Board of Governors approved the new Cyber Defense and Analysis Baccalaureate Program this week. And, with more San Diegans receiving new bins for kitchen waste, one local writer is sharing what it means to be zero waste. Finally, a story from the Bay Curious podcast exploring a forgotten Bay Area neighborhood that was once a hub of Black political power, excellence and community.

