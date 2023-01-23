ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Using artificial intelligence to identify, target vacants

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryaun_0kOjc6ad00

Looking at aerial imagery to find vacant properties in Baltimore City isn't a new idea for the Department of Housing and Community Development.

"Around 2018, we were looking at [those images] and trying to figure out how we could do a better job of surveying the [denser] areas with high vacancy to see what the roof conditions were," says Deputy Commissioner for Permits and Litigation Jason Hessler.

That summer, the Department put their student interns to work, going through a program that would help the department identify roof damage.

Why look at rooftop damage?

"The roof is what I call the Achilles heel of the Baltimore row home," says Alice Kennedy, the Housing Commissioner for Baltimore City. "Really being able to capture and see that roof damage from an aerial perspective can start to provide significant information to us."

But, now, instead of interns, their turning to artificial intelligence.

And just like any student, it's got a lot to learn.

So far, DHCD is about a third of the way through a list of 1,000 properties with what the program identified as the worst rooftop damage.

"The fact that it is AI.. we're now manually going through some of that outcome. It's only going to get better, because the program can be trained to improve," says Hessler. "Where a rooftop deck threw it off, they'll be able to kind of program that in and weed those out in the future."

Of the third of the AI's list that's been checked by human eyes, about 17% were not vacant properties.

"The biggest misses were buildings [that] actually didn't exist, but previously it existed," he says.

So far, the AI program has already identified a building that should have had a Vacant Building Noticed attached to it, and has prompted the City to tear down four more.

A year after the fire that took the lives of three firefighters , this is just one of the ways the City is working to make Baltimore safer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBjCr_0kOjc6ad00 Julio Cortez/AP
A firefighter sits on the stoop of a home as he watches an excavator pull debris off a building during efforts to retrieve the body of a deceased firefighter caught in the building collapse while battling a two-alarm fire in a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"We actually started working with Carnegie Mellon on this next iteration before the Stricker Street fire," says Kennedy. "So it wasn't the impetus for the work. It just reaffirmed the reason why we know that this is an extremely useful and helpful tool when we look at our vacant properties in the City."

RELATED: After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire

Hessler says there are three things he hopes the program will help the City with in it's work addressing vacant buildings.

"Identifying any potential vacants that we didn't know about.. looking for emergencies to make sure we're staying ahead of that and protecting the public and.. being able to prioritize where we invest money in stabilizing vacant buildings."

They'll keep working with the data and teaching the AI program to recognize roof damage.

"That roof," says Kennedy, "really is a key piece that can start to impact the deterioration of a Baltimore row home very quickly."

And they're sharing this data with the Fire Department, making it safer for firefighters.

"There's a couple of different things that we've been doing in partnership with the fire department," says Kennedy. "This is in addition to - so we have been working with the fire department on the tagging and putting up the signs.. that are now popping up on the buildings based off of visual outside inspection of those buildings.. [and] we've improved upon the data sharing between DHCD and the mayor's office and the fire department as it relates to improving the data sharing that is in the CAD system, and the rooftop study only goes to support.. those efforts."

More on this effort can be found here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA

Volunteers get high to help train officers in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Call it 420 with the 5-0? "Smoking with the police," said Khiry Maxberry. Thursday night, he and a dozen or so other medical marijuana card holders volunteered to consume cannabis at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Center to help train officers how to spot what it looks like when someone is stoned.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Funds set aside for renter's assistance during pandemic running out

Funds set aside during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep rental residents in their homes is running out amid increasing rents. Richard Towson, 66, might be evicted in February. He filed for renter's assistance but hasn't received it yet. Towson has cancer and could not work around people because of COVID-19, so he lost his job. He owes more than $5,000 in back rent.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards

Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News demands action on request for documents about Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After several delays in getting documents requested through a public records request, FOX45 News has sent a letter to Baltimore City’s Law Department demanding the request be filled, or legal action may be taken. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy