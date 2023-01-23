Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Pet of the Week: Meet Dorito
ROANOKE, Va. – Each week the Roanoke Valley SPCA visits 10 News with an adoptable pet. This week Dorito, a six-month-old kitten, won over the hearts of the newsroom and our viewers. Dorito is friendly and sweet and is excited to find his “furever” home. Dorito has two male...
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
WSLS
The Gauntlet business program, competition in Roanoke returns
ROANOKE, Va. – The Gauntlet, now in its ninth year, is returning to Roanoke soon. It is Virginia’s largest business program and competition. The event is a business development system that connects entrepreneurs to training, mentorship, and resources to help their businesses thrive. Annette Patterson, the President of...
wfirnews.com
ABC store coming to downtown Roanoke
Virginia ABC officials will host a grand opening ceremony in downtown Roanoke on Campbell Avenue Monday at noon – in the same location that once housed a state-run liquor store for more than 30 years until the early 80’s. The new ABC store even features the original terrazzo flooring.
WSLS
City of Lynchburg opens applications for James River Arts and Culture District Program
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has opened applications for the James River Arts and Culture District Program for 2023. The James River Arts and Culture District Program looks to attract community members who want to create and implement projects to benefit citizens and visitors of Lynchburg. All...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: The Biz keeps on buzzing at The Little Green Hive in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A sting has a lasting impact and that impact can be felt from downtown Roanoke at The Little Green Hive Coffee Shop. The business is located at 16 Church Avenue, and it is one of three business Sharon Ponce and her husband have opened up. “When...
WSLS
‘Beautiful thing to witness’: Revitalizing Downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Katherine Carter is the proud owner of The Dog-Eared Page bookshop in Danville. As a kid, she used to love going to bookstores with her parents and she wanted to re-create the magic. “It was really great memories and I wanted that for my own kids...
WSLS
Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars
ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
chathamstartribune.com
Casino dealer training starts in February
Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
WSLS
New multimillion-dollar aquatic center opens at Virginia Military Institute
LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute’s new aquatic center is a massive project that began in December of 2020. The $44 million facility contains an indoor 50-meter swimming pool, which holds 800,000 gallons of water. Katie Lloyd, a Cadet at VMI says she was never much of a...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke man finds stardom online with an unusual hobby
A Roanoke man has over 100,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel dedicated to his hobby of collecting elevator parts and leading elevator tours. His videos have found a greater purpose by catering to an audience of people with autism captivated by the movement, sights and sounds of the elevators. In conjunction with the online news source the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story:
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
WSLS
Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
WDBJ7.com
Texas Roadhouse headed to Danville, bringing around 200 jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A well-known chain restaurant is bringing its famous steaks and fresh rolls to Danville. Texas Roadhouse will be opening at the Danville Mall next to the Starbucks and Aspen Dental. They plan to bring around 200 new jobs to the area and will begin hiring employees in September.
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
247Sports
Salem LB Chris Cole's stock continues to rise, talks Virginia and visits
Chris Cole's stock continues to rise. The 2024 linebacker from Salem (Va.) has seen several programs offer recently including: West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt. "It feels great to be blessed to have all these opportunities," said Cole. " I just continue to try to keep getting stronger, faster and keep doing what I'm doing. It has been a little overwhelming but it's been very exciting since the process has been picking up lately. I'm just super excited for it."
WSLS
Crews contain downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The fire reported Friday in downtown Bedford broke out at Sister 2 Sister, also affecting Peach of Mind Civil Engineering next door, according to the Town of Bedford. Officials said fire crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries. Both businesses sustained extensive...
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WSLS
Cities in Southwest Virginia look to thrive with revitalization
COVINGTON, Va. – Cities in our region are looking to revitalize. Martinsville, Galax, Buena Vista, and Covington are part of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Main Street Program. Crosier lived in Covington his entire life and saw changes when West Main Street was popular. “When the...
WHSV
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A cafe building was destroyed and another business damaged by fire in Bedford County Friday, according to Bedford Fire Chief Todd Stone. The Bedford Fire Department and other agencies have contained the fire at the Sister-to-Sister Cafe on South Bridge Street and Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, next door. The main building, hosting the cafe, is a total loss, according to firefighters, while the other business has roof damage.
