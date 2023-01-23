ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Adams, Hochul to reveal new NYC transit safety steps

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul are set to announce more steps to boost safety in the New York City transit system Friday, as NYPD stats show previous efforts may be helping tamp down crime. Adams, Hochul to reveal new NYC transit safety steps. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Why NYC man stopped using his fridge

A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

More than a dozen children hurt in Queens fire: FDNY

Eighteen children were injured in a Queens fire on Wednesday, an FDNY official said. More than a dozen children hurt in Queens fire: FDNY. Eighteen children were injured in a Queens fire on Wednesday, an FDNY official said. NJ woman allegedly posed as a high school student. A 29-year-old woman...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York prepares for emotions and protests over Tyre Nichols video

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protests are expected in the New York City region in response to the release of video showing Tyre Nichols’ beating by five police officers in Memphis. Communities are preparing for its impact, with a wide array of people from New York’s governor and New York City’s mayor, to clergy leaders and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC bike path terror suspect found guilty on all counts

Sayfullo Saipov was found guilty on all counts Thursday in the 2017 Manhattan bike path killings of eight people. Saipov drove a truck along a Hudson River path on Halloween in 2017. He killed eight and injured about a dozen others. NYC bike path terror suspect found guilty on all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood

Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested

A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYPD addresses officers recording fans at Drake’s Apollo show

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is facing a lot of backlash for recording people as they were leaving Drake’s concert at the Apollo Theater Sunday night. However, the agency said it wasn’t shooting video of people leaving to profile anyone, it was social media material and now they’ve released clips of it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile

A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NJ woman allegedly posed as a high school student

A 29-year-old woman allegedly used a fake birth certificate to enroll as a student at a New Jersey high school last week, officials said Thursday. A 29-year-old woman allegedly used a fake birth certificate to enroll as a student at a New Jersey high school last week, officials said Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

