Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ best potential replacement for Dan Quinn is already in town

The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to replace Dan Quinn if their successful defensive coordinator receives another opportunity to be a head coach elsewhere in the NFL. It’s difficult to argue Quinn’s credentials. His work with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys as defensive coordinator is close to being immaculate. And as head coach, he took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Top expert’s mock draft is going to piss off Cowboys fans

It’s officially “Draft SZN” for the Dallas Cowboys after being eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. And that means a lot, A LOT, of mock drafts, are coming your way. And up first is one that will piss off Cowboys fans even if it’s...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
247Sports

TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen

TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
FORT WORTH, TX
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Art Rooney II: Steelers expected to play international game in ‘near future’

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have not played an international game in over a decade, but that could very well change soon for the team with a large international fanbase. Steelers team president Art Rooney II gave an update that he believes the team will play an international game in the near future, and that they take pride in that with a large fanbase from around the world. In fact, Rooney has no qualms with giving up a home game as a result of that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other

Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
IOWA CITY, IA
