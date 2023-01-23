Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This building downtown has an ice hocket rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers boost both sides of the ball early in the NFL Draft.
Steelers Hint What Changes Are Coming on Offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers will not add to one group, but certainly left the door open for improvements in another.
Yardbarker
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ best potential replacement for Dan Quinn is already in town
The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to replace Dan Quinn if their successful defensive coordinator receives another opportunity to be a head coach elsewhere in the NFL. It’s difficult to argue Quinn’s credentials. His work with the Seattle Seahawks and the Cowboys as defensive coordinator is close to being immaculate. And as head coach, he took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.
Michael Irvin on exploring a Dak replacement, WR help, Zeke's future
Michael Irvin has had a few days to digest the Cowboys’ latest playoff loss and he joined Shan, RJ and Bobby on Wednesday morning to give his thoughts on what’s next for the Cowboys in the offseason.
atozsports.com
Top expert’s mock draft is going to piss off Cowboys fans
It’s officially “Draft SZN” for the Dallas Cowboys after being eliminated from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. And that means a lot, A LOT, of mock drafts, are coming your way. And up first is one that will piss off Cowboys fans even if it’s...
Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text
Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Former NFL GM Rips Steelers Future, Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't close to the playoffs, according to one former executive.
Cowboys Pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Zeke Elliott in Mel Kiper Mock Draft
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson may not have to travel far from Austin if Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2023 mock draft is any indication.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
247Sports
TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen
TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
2023 NFL mock draft: Only the past 32 first-overall picks
Welcome to the third edition of our NFL mock draft: Mocking The Mocks. In this take, teams can only select the last 32 first-overall picks. We’re back, baby. It’s the third edition of Mocking The Mocks. If you missed the first two, no worries. We’ve got you covered...
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
Pitt sets program record in win over Wake Forest
Never before had a Panthers team had this success from 3, what the team said of what led to their shooting, what the win means & who was hot in beating WF
Art Rooney II: Steelers expected to play international game in ‘near future’
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have not played an international game in over a decade, but that could very well change soon for the team with a large international fanbase. Steelers team president Art Rooney II gave an update that he believes the team will play an international game in the near future, and that they take pride in that with a large fanbase from around the world. In fact, Rooney has no qualms with giving up a home game as a result of that.
NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023
On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
Josh Gattis and Iowa football need each other
Josh Gattis got fired by the Miami Hurricanes on Friday and Iowa football should make a move to get him as offensive coordinator. There were two fanbases excited about the news that the Miami Hurricanes have moved on from Josh Gattis as their offensive coordinator. A year ago around this...
