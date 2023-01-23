PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have not played an international game in over a decade, but that could very well change soon for the team with a large international fanbase. Steelers team president Art Rooney II gave an update that he believes the team will play an international game in the near future, and that they take pride in that with a large fanbase from around the world. In fact, Rooney has no qualms with giving up a home game as a result of that.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO