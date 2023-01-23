ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Charges filed in stolen funeral home van case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old Rockford man has been charged with abuse of a corpse for stealing a funeral home van containing a body that was later dumped in Chicago. The man, who remained at large Wednesday, also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a...
Kids accidentally eating THC snacks up drastically

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCCU) — Health officials are alerting parents to keep food mixed with THC out of their kids' reach. According to a study by The Illinois Poison Center, children eating edibles increased from 5 to 232 cases from 2017 to 2021 in children aged 5 and younger. It...
Board approves tuition increases for UIUC and UIC

CHICAGO (WICS) — The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for in-state freshmen starting school next fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC). Tuition will increase by 1.9 % for incoming in-state freshmen in Urbana-Champaign...
