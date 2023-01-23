Read full article on original website
NBA
Lakers Introduce Rui Hachimura
On Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka introduced the newest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura, whom the Lakers acquired from Washington for Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks. Hachimura is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday evening against San Antonio. “I can...
NBA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis eases injury concerns in win over Spurs
LOS ANGELES — Just before heaving a half-court shot, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle. After falling to the ground, Davis then clutched his right leg. After a collective groan permeated the arena, Davis stood up. Lakers fans then exhaled. “I almost fainted,” Lakers coach...
NBA
2023 NBA All-Star starters announced
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
NBA
Anthony Davis returns from 20-game absence, Hachimura makes Lakers' debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to get key pieces of their lineup back as he makes his push toward becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury and Rui...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks
Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
NBA
Recap: Wizards down Mavericks in 127-126 thriller behind Kuzma's 30 points
Prior to Tuesday night's game in Dallas, the Wizards had won two consecutive games and were starting to play high-quality team basketball, having led for 96 straight minutes. Kicking off a five-game road trip, how they performed against the Mavericks would set the tone for the next stretch of games. Thankfully, Washington played impassioned basketball and came away with a nail-biting 127-126 win behind Kyle Kuzma's 30-point effort and some defensive heroics from Delon Wright.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons honored franchise legend Bob Lanier: ‘A man’s man’
The video tribute displayed Bob Lanier’s entire offensive repertoire. Younger fans, who may have only heard of Lanier’s impact on the Detroit Pistons organization, received visual evidence of the feathery shooting touch, the offensive skill and toughness that made Lanier a true Pistons legend and a Hall of Famer.
NBA
Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss
Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.25.2023
FINAL FROM INDIANA: Indiana 116 Bulls 110. (Bulls: 22-25, 9-15 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33 pts. Indiana: Mathurin and Turner each with 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Indiana: Duarte: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 5. Indiana: McConnell: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls...
NBA
Kevin Durant rejoins NBA HooperVision for Friday's broadcast on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant is rejoining Quentin Richardson for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. Friday’s stream will also feature former NBA sharpshooter Dorell Wright and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. This trio of retired NBA vets and Durant, will give their distinct perspectives...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Magic
With the seven-game skid now behind them, the Indiana Pacers can build on some positive momentum when they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center. Two of the top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will square off, as the Magic’s Paolo Banchero is poised to play against the Pacers after missing the previous two meetings due to injury.
NBA
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA
Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards
With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
NBA
Preview: Wizards continue road trip in Houston on second night of back-to-back
The Wizards (21-26) have won three straight games and are coming off an impressive win last night in Dallas. Now, they're heading to Houston looking to make it four straight wins as they face the Rockets (11-36). Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Toyota Center (Houston, TX) WHEN: 8:00...
NBA
Recap: Fourth-quarter surge lifts Wizards to 108-103 win over Rockets
The Wizards walked into the Toyota Center on Wednesday evening boasting a three-game winning streak but were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought battle in Dallas less than 24 hours earlier. It took the Wizards some time to get going, but once they did, it was enough for a win over the Rockets. A fourth-quarter scoring push from Kyle Kuzma lifted Washington to a 108-103 victory.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death
The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger over the killing of Tyre Nichols was evident around the NBA on Friday
NBA
"Maintaining That Mental Edge" | Utah Breaks Up Homestand For Road Showdown With Portland
Speaking with reporters postgame following their 120-102 victory over Charlotte on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy was asked about the dog days of January. It's widely known that the games following the turn of the new year until the beginning of the All-Star break are arguably the most difficult. It's when the day-to-day grind becomes extremely difficult, and mental/physical lapses become more apparent.
NBA
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram rusty in return from 29-game absence
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram dribbled with his back to the basket near the baseline, then suddenly rose from the court in a spinning motion as he let fly a turnaround fade. Twice, Ingram made shots like that in what was his first game in two months. In...
