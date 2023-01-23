ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Introduce Rui Hachimura

On Tuesday evening at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka introduced the newest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura, whom the Lakers acquired from Washington for Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks. Hachimura is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday evening against San Antonio. “I can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers’ Anthony Davis eases injury concerns in win over Spurs

LOS ANGELES — Just before heaving a half-court shot, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle. After falling to the ground, Davis then clutched his right leg. After a collective groan permeated the arena, Davis stood up. Lakers fans then exhaled. “I almost fainted,” Lakers coach...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2023 NBA All-Star starters announced

LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book. James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James — the leading overall vote-getter — will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) are back in action on Wednesday night as the take on the New Orleans Pelicans (26-22) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 119-114. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell had a season-high tying 30 points in the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Recap: Thunder vs. Hawks

Stops were nearly impossible to be found in the first half of this one, as both the Thunder and Hawks created not just lanes, but boulevards into the paint which resulted in finishes down low and kickouts for 3. By halftime of Wednesday night’s start of a three-game homestand for the Thunder, the game was tied at 77 all.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Recap: Wizards down Mavericks in 127-126 thriller behind Kuzma's 30 points

Prior to Tuesday night's game in Dallas, the Wizards had won two consecutive games and were starting to play high-quality team basketball, having led for 96 straight minutes. Kicking off a five-game road trip, how they performed against the Mavericks would set the tone for the next stretch of games. Thankfully, Washington played impassioned basketball and came away with a nail-biting 127-126 win behind Kyle Kuzma's 30-point effort and some defensive heroics from Delon Wright.
DALLAS, TX
Hornets Fall Behind Big Early To Phoenix In Road-Trip-Closing Loss

Charlotte Trims 30-PT Deficit to Eight, Can’t Match Suns’ Season-High-Tying 22 3-Pointers. Outside of a late surge in the second quarter, the Charlotte Hornets were simply just overmatched in the finale of their four-game road trip on Tuesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns, 128-97. Terry Rozier led...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chuck Checks In - 01.25.2023

FINAL FROM INDIANA: Indiana 116 Bulls 110. (Bulls: 22-25, 9-15 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33 pts. Indiana: Mathurin and Turner each with 26 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 8. Indiana: Duarte: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Vucevic: 5. Indiana: McConnell: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls...
CHICAGO, IL
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)

The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Game Preview: Pacers at Magic

With the seven-game skid now behind them, the Indiana Pacers can build on some positive momentum when they take on the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center. Two of the top rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft will square off, as the Magic’s Paolo Banchero is poised to play against the Pacers after missing the previous two meetings due to injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic

ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards

With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
WASHINGTON, DC
Recap: Fourth-quarter surge lifts Wizards to 108-103 win over Rockets

The Wizards walked into the Toyota Center on Wednesday evening boasting a three-game winning streak but were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off a hard-fought battle in Dallas less than 24 hours earlier. It took the Wizards some time to get going, but once they did, it was enough for a win over the Rockets. A fourth-quarter scoring push from Kyle Kuzma lifted Washington to a 108-103 victory.
HOUSTON, TX
"Maintaining That Mental Edge" | Utah Breaks Up Homestand For Road Showdown With Portland

Speaking with reporters postgame following their 120-102 victory over Charlotte on Monday night, Jazz head coach Will Hardy was asked about the dog days of January. It's widely known that the games following the turn of the new year until the beginning of the All-Star break are arguably the most difficult. It's when the day-to-day grind becomes extremely difficult, and mental/physical lapses become more apparent.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

