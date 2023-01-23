ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers rookie review: WR Romeo Doubs

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVtte_0kOjaUW000

The Green Bay Packers made 11 picks during the 2022 NFL draft: six offensive players and five defensive players. Over the next few weeks, we’ll be going through and reviewing the 2022 season for all of the Packers’ rookies.

Next up: wide receiver Romeo Doubs, the 132nd overall pick and the Packers’ first of two fourth-round draft picks in 2022:

Snap counts

Doubs played the most offensive snaps among Green Bay’s rookies despite missing four games due to injury. His 529 snaps (48.4%) were spread across 13 games, including seven starts. Unlike most rookie receivers for the Packers, Doubs was thrust into a prominent role early on thanks to a productive training camp and preseason. In his first regular-season game, he played 57 percent of the offensive snaps. In Weeks 3-8, Doubs went through a six-game stretch where he was on the field for at least 82 percent of the snaps. Unfortunately, an injury in Week 9 caused Doubs’ snap counts to dwindle for the rest of the season. He also played three snaps on special teams, which included two kick returns.

Season stats

Doubs finished his rookie season catching 42 of his 67 targets (62.7%) for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Twenty of those catches resulted in first downs, and he also had one rushing attempt for 11 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, only nine rookie receivers were targeted at least 50 times. Doubs finished fifth in receptions among all rookie receivers and 10th in receiving yards. His passer rating when targeted was 100.1, which ranked sixth among rookie receivers with at least 20 targets. PFF credited Doubs with five drops for a drop percentage of 10.6%. Among rookie receivers with at least 20 targets, it ranked third behind teammate Christian Watson and New England’s Tyquan Thornton. Also, his two fumbles tied for the second most among rookie receivers.

PFF grade

62.6. Coincidentally, Doubs’ grade was the same as former Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 70th among all receivers with at least 50 targets. Compared to other rookie receivers, his offensive grade ranked 16th, as did his receiving grade of 62.0. Doubs had two games where his offensive grade was above 80.0, and one of those was the game he got injured and played only one snap.

Best game

There were a couple of candidates for this one. Doubs had a really nice day down in Tampa in Week 3 when he caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. There was also the Buffalo game in Week 8 when he made a nice adjustment on a 19-yard touchdown catch en route to a 62-yard performance. But I am going to go with his first game back from injury in Week 15. The Packers were in a must-win matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and Doubs led the team with five catches for 55 yards in only 23 snaps. That game really underlined the polished route running the offense was missing without Doubs. Four of his grabs went for first downs, and he received his highest PFF grade of the season.

Season recap, future outlook

Overall, I think it’s safe to say Doubs’ rookie season was a bit of a rollercoaster. There was so much hype surrounding him out of training camp that the expectations rose to a nearly impossible level. We forget how hard it is for a rookie receiver to transition to the NFL, especially in Green Bay, where you must earn the trust of Aaron Rodgers first and foremost. However, Doubs caught on about as well as you can for a first-year receiver on the Packers. He led the team in receiving for the first five weeks before his play tapered off, as it does for most rookies. Not to mention, he battled back from a tough injury and answered with a solid performance against the Rams. Unfortunately, the year didn’t end on a high note as Doubs dropped a pair of passes in the season finale against the Detroit Lions to make the playoffs. Still, I think there’s a lot to like about what Doubs can do in Green Bay moving forward. He’s already a pretty good route runner with a chance to be great if he works on his craft. Plus, as Rodgers pointed out, he has shown he is a reliable hands catcher but needs to clean up some of the drops. I think it’s safe to say Doubs has a high ceiling, and between him and Watson, the Packers have two young receivers with complementary skill sets they can build around.

Season grade

I think Green Bay got great value in Doubs. He came in as a fourth-rounder and immediately started making noise in an offense that isn’t easy to adjust to. The season started off well until Doubs realized how hard it is to stay consistent in the NFL. He showed plenty of flashes but never really took that next step to becoming an impact player on a weekly basis. Obviously, the injury didn’t help, but everyone should feel encouraged by what Doubs did in his rookie season and what lies ahead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
NEW YORK STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Green Bay Packers Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Green Bay Packers free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers hire Frank Reich as HC

The Carolina Panthers have been looking for someone to fix their longstanding offensive woes. So, why not look to the guy who put up the very first points in franchise history?. As announced by the team on Thursday, the Panthers are set to hire Frank Reich as their new head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Senior Bowl Preview: Linebacker

One of the most important events on the National Football League calendar is the Senior Bowl. Held the week after the conference championship games, it is the true beginning of the NFL draft cycle. Not only do scouts and analysts like us get to see over 100 draft prospects in...
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy