Oregon City, OR

Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities

By Matt Rawlings, Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The plan to start tolling part of Interstate 205 is getting pushback once again from city and county leaders in the Portland metro area.

One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting through communities to avoid paying tolls.

Currently, the plan is to put tolling in place by December 2024 on a section of I-205 between the Tualatin River Bridge and the Abernathy Bridge between the interstate’s Stafford Road and Highway 213 exits. The big picture is a plan to toll all of I-205 and a stretch of Interstate 5 in the metro area.

City and county leaders from Tualatin, West Linn and Oregon City say they haven’t seen any plan for how ODOT is going to try and stop drivers from getting off before the toll points and clogging up local roads from Highway 43, Stafford Road, Willamette Falls Drive and downtown Oregon City.

A map showing the proposed tolling section on I-205 from ODOT, January 23, 2023 (ODOT)

West Linn interim mayor Rory Bialostosky says the city’s concerns are not being heard by ODOT and is asking for more transparency on the tolling impact.

“The consistent response from ODOT has been ‘we’re just going to monitor what happens and then we’ll mitigate as we go.’ But as I always say, government can move pretty slowly, so we’re not really satisfied with the wait-and-see approach when it comes to our local neighborhoods and business districts potentially being extremely negatively impacted,” Bialostosky said.

ODOT’s director admitted his agency does need to provide details and that they’re still putting together their impact studies. But local community leaders say that if the toll is designed to reduce congestion on I-205, meaning fewer drivers will use it if they have to pay, those drivers will then clog up local roads that already see the impact during heavy commute times, or when there’s an accident on I-205.

ODOT is on record saying the tolling would start even before a third lane on I-205 at the Abernathy Bridge is built, another reason congestion wouldn’t ease up unless drivers opt out of paying the toll by cutting through communities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 21

Tom L
3d ago

Why, not, toll everything that the taxpayers already paid for once, and think anyone will come shopping in Oregon anymore. Some will, but alot more won't, portland and surrounding used to be such a great city, but it's just another cesspool anymore. But ODOT never saw a cash cow it didn't like. What happened to all the lottery money, or the Marijuana money, Casino money, video poker money. Pot hole money, sin taxes, the list goes on, democrats are the tax and spend party.

Reply(4)
12
Bouchard D' Ogee
3d ago

Fire half or 3/4 of all ODOT Bureaucrats they haven’t built any freeways for 30 years then there will be plenty of money for new construction !! Sick and tired of our tax money going down bureaucratic rat holes with no results for the people !

Reply
10
Jeri Williams
3d ago

surface streets are already a nightmare with the 400% increase since 2020 in Portland and surrounding communities. this will only make matters so much worse. income from the taxpayers residents from that popuboom should be sufficient to offset the income lost from cancelling the proposed tolls.

Reply
7
 

