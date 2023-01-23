Alex Colomé, once one of baseball’s best relievers, has a new team. The 2016 American League All-Star and 2017 American League saves leader with the Seattle Mariners, has signed with the Washington Nationals. Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reported the news on Twitter. Nationals have signed reliever Alex Colomé to a minor league deal with an Read more... The post Nationals sign former All-Star, saves leader appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO