Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Melissa Norris, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. A report of a verbal disturbance was reported in the 900 block of North High Street. Officers responded and no arrests were made. A business in the 100 block of North High...
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer. The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of […]
cwcolumbus.com
Pair arrested for attempted theft leads to stolen catalytic converters, tires, and trailer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man and a woman who police say returned to steal more tires were caught, which led officers to more stolen items. Chillicothe police said Ronald Perkins, 48, and Maridra Stepp, 42, were arrested on Jan. 25 while Perkins was using an impact drill to take tires off of vehicles at Herrnstein Auto lot. Stepp was in the driver's seat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
WKRC
Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 5700 block of Franklin Road to a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties agreed to separate for the evening. Jan. 24. INCIDENTS. A resident of Diehl Avenue in Mowrystown reported being harassed.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Thieves get busted returning to the scene of the crime in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police say arrests have been made in the theft of spare tires at a local car dealership. Earlier this week officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the Herrnstein Automotive Group dealership on Marrietta Road after an employee said that 7 rear spare tires stolen from 7 Jeeps in the car lot had been stolen.
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Joshua A. Ford, 45, Greenfield, was issued citations for a stop sign and a turn signal. Dustin Chaney, 32, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Dylan Rodgers, 23, Leesburg, was issued...
Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery
MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
sciotopost.com
Two Men Arrested in Armed Home Invasion in Pickaway County
Pickaway – One person on Pickaways Most Wanted list was arrested and placed in Pickaway county jail yesterday, a story that we have wanted to break for some time that was under investigation. Two men on 1/07/23 both from Lancaster entered a home on Five Points pike with a...
Fox 19
Caught on cam: Rash of thefts plague Warren County car dealerships
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland car dealer says he’s fed up after multiple cars were stolen from his lot. Loveland PD is investigating the string of thefts at Queen City Motors, where Rod Creighton is at his wit’s end. “It’s just crazy,” he said. “It shouldn’t happen.”...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Traffic Stop Leads to Years Behind Jail for Fentanyl Possession
PICKAWAY – A traffic stop yielded guns and drugs on US-23 after a normal traffic stop for speeding on US-23, those charges would put a Columbus man into prison for years. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s department, A Deputy was traveling Nouth Bound on US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield when he noticed a Nissan driving at a high rate of speed, when he clocked the car he was driving 72 in a 60 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the car stopped just north of 762 after continuing to drive for some time.
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
sciotopost.com
Lancaster Man Found Guilty After Hiding in Tarlton Public Bathroom with Drugs
Tarlton – Two men were charged and one man was arrested and taken to jail for trafficking and possession of Fentanyl. According to Pickaway County Sheriff’s office, on August 29, 2022, they were dispatched to 25 N Harrison Street within the village of Tarlton, Pickaway County in reference to a vehicle complaint. Dispatch said a gray Saturn SUV was all over the roadway and almost struck a vehicle head-on as it was driving on SR 159. The caller advised the vehicle then pulled into the Tarlton Market (25 N Harrison) and the driver exited the vehicle and walked into the store.
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Times Gazette
Reds visit town, electric demand and Country Opry
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Record-Herald
Fire claims Greenfield home
A woman was transported to the hospital following a fire that caused major damage to a Greenfield residence on Saturday. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning said his office was dispatched 736 Blain St. in Greenfield at 1:08 p.m. Saturday. He said that upon arrival firefighters found heavy fire showing from the one-story structure.
Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report
DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
Comments / 0