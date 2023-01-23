RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ Christmas Campaign took a hard hit during its last days in 2022 due to a snowstorm and frigid temperatures. Traditionally, more donations are dropped into red kettles during the final week of Kettle Season than during any other week of the month-and-a-half-long fundraising campaign. However, due to the storm, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills has been working to fill the fundraising shortfall of $100,000.

