Dozens of guests gathered Thursday, Jan. 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the topping off of the new chemistry building under construction on UWM’s main campus. The new four-story, 163,400-square-foot building will serve as a gateway to the STEM buildings and departments that house those subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It will include modern labs and classrooms for the roughly 5,000 UWM students who take chemistry and biochemistry classes each year from all majors.

