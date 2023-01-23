ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Video shows inmate escape from Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI — An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate – 43-year-old Tyrone Edwards – was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking the trash out and walked out the open delivery loading dock door around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County

ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road. Work...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Theft reported on Catherine Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Theft reported on Catherine Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Man convicted of murder bonds out, new trial date set

CINCINNATI — A man who spent 13 years behind bars walked out of jail Friday after his conviction on murder charges was thrown out earlier this month. Marcus Sapp was greeted by cheers from family and friends as he left the Hamilton County jail after paying $5,000 on a $50,000 bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy