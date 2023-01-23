Read full article on original website
Video shows inmate escape from Hamilton County Justice Center
CINCINNATI — An inmate is back in custody after escaping from the Hamilton County Justice Center. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the inmate – 43-year-old Tyrone Edwards – was serving as a kitchen detail worker tasked with taking the trash out and walked out the open delivery loading dock door around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Sheriff: Man wanted for fatal shooting in Batavia Township turns himself in
BATAVIA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man wanted on charges of aggravated murder turned himself in Thursday, police said. According to a release, just after 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce turned himself in to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office. Pierce's attorney was also present, police said.
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash.
Cincinnati police investigating reports of substitute teacher assaulting fifth grader
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a young student was injured at Roll Hill School Tuesday. Police are investigating allegations that a substitute teacher assaulted a fifth-grade boy. The boy's family said it happened around breakfast time at the school and that the student's homeroom teacher witnessed the incident and stepped in to help.
Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Burglarly reported on New Haven Road in Harrison.
Short-term traffic signal outages scheduled in Greene County
ALPHA, Ohio — Short-term traffic signal outages are scheduled along U.S. 35 in Greene County this upcoming week. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, traffic signal work is scheduled at the intersection of U.S. 35 and Orchard Road, and the intersection of U.S. 35 and Factory Road.
Police: Man arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — A 22-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Bond Hill last year. It happened on Sept. 26, 2022, when police responded to the 1300 block of Ryland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers at the scene located a 17-year-old
Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Burlington Pike in Burlington.
Theft reported on Catherine Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Theft reported on Catherine Avenue in Norwood.
Police close stretch of Colerain Avenue following reported injury crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a reported crash in Mount Airy, Friday evening. The crash reportedly happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue.
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off
Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Court Street in West End.
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton.
Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reported crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Montgomery.
Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash into a building, injuries reported on Levee Way in Newport.
Man convicted of murder bonds out, new trial date set
CINCINNATI — A man who spent 13 years behind bars walked out of jail Friday after his conviction on murder charges was thrown out earlier this month. Marcus Sapp was greeted by cheers from family and friends as he left the Hamilton County jail after paying $5,000 on a $50,000 bond.
Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crash involving Metro bus reported on Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati.
Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire at Withrow High School in Hyde Park.
Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive
LAKESIDE PARK, Ky. — Crews are responding to Lakeside Park for a reported crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Paul Hesser Drive.
