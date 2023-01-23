Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
cleveland19.com
Pandemic recovery funds center of controversy between city of Lorain and restaurant
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain community comes to the rescue of a local restaurant owner, using a GoFundMe to raise more than $3,000 in less than 24-hours for the restaurant Broadway Mary’s. The Broadway Avenue business was forced to temporarily close on Tuesday and Wednesday because the water...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
cleveland19.com
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
cleveland19.com
Construction begins on affordable housing in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Positive changes are coming soon to Cleveland’s East Side with the city’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood getting the chance to rebuild. Friday kicked off the beginning of construction on Phase II of the Woodhill Homes project for the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The United States Department of Housing...
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
ODOT plans reconstruction of I-490 in Cleveland, seeks public input
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is working on plans to reconstruct a 2.3-mile section of Interstate 490 in Cleveland, a project that would take more than two years to complete. According to a news release from ODOT, the estimated $48.5 million project would replace the pavement...
Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Friday that e-scooter users will be able to ride from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Friday, January 27th. The previous curfew ended at 9 p.m.. This update is part of the city’s efforts to encourage walking, biking and use of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: Gianni Gray Jr. was one of last week’s ‘Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Less than a week after being featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, Gianni Gray Jr. has been captured and was arraigned this morning. Gray was wanted in connection with two separate cases according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. In 2022, Gray was the...
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was later identified at Hersie L. Wesson of Euclid, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. 19 News was on scene as police arrived.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
cleveland19.com
Saudi Arabian man goes missing in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Abdul Alanazi age 30. Police said Abdul Alanazi was reported missing by friends around 10 am Friday. Abdul was out last evening in the downtown area with friends and went with a group to the East 9th Street Pier at approximately 230am Friday to look at the water and was reportedly intoxicated. When the group went to leave, Abdul walked away, police say.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes extra car rental fees for airport customers
Pandemic recovery funds center of controversy between city of Lorain and restaurant. 2022 passenger totals below pre-pandemic levels at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording of 19 News at...
cleveland19.com
North Canton police K-9 to be trained as therapy dog for school resource officer
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Canton Police Department (NCPD) will begin the search soon for a therapy dog to assign to a school resource officer, according to the department. Last year, NCPD was approved to add the Community Canine Program to their list of services for the community. The...
