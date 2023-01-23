CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.

