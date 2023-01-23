ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

cleveland19.com

Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Friday that e-scooter users will be able to ride from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Friday, January 27th. The previous curfew ended at 9 p.m.. This update is part of the city’s efforts to encourage walking, biking and use of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Saudi Arabian man goes missing in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Abdul Alanazi age 30. Police said Abdul Alanazi was reported missing by friends around 10 am Friday. Abdul was out last evening in the downtown area with friends and went with a group to the East 9th Street Pier at approximately 230am Friday to look at the water and was reportedly intoxicated. When the group went to leave, Abdul walked away, police say.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland proposes extra car rental fees for airport customers

Pandemic recovery funds center of controversy between city of Lorain and restaurant. 2022 passenger totals below pre-pandemic levels at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording of 19 News at...
CLEVELAND, OH

