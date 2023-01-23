Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville costume designer featured on new streaming series
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
WYFF4.com
Police in Honea Path, South Carolina, explain loud boom heard in area
HONEA PATH, S.C. — Did you hear or feel it?. WYFF News 4 got several calls and emails about a loud boom heard in Honea Path, South Carolina, Thursday. The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook:. "What was heard and felt in town earlier this morning...
gsabusiness.com
Organizers set date for 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta in Greenville
The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
FOX Carolina
As Judson Mill opens new Hub, we look at how mill revitalization impacts surrounding communities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Judson Mill District held a grand opening Thursday for what they’re calling the Jud Hub. It will offer meeting and gathering space for nonprofits and organizations. It’s just one more step on a long mill revitalization project. Developers say the Jud Hub...
FOX Carolina
‘Finding the light’: Upstate woman living with Seasonal Affective Disorder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lack of sunlight this time of the year leads to many not feeling like themselves and struggling to just be. It’s a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD),. Karen Culbertson, a Greer resident, has been diagnosed with SAD. She said when the...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC
What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
Everyone has a different path to becoming a first responder. Officer Ana Salazar's started when she was seven years old.
WYFF4.com
Woman critically injured in Upstate road rage shooting now in rehab, husband says
TOCCOA, Ga. — The husband of a woman who was shot in the head during an Upstate road rage shooting on I-85 gave an update on her conditions Friday that he called "awesome news." Branden Stevanus made the encouraging post to Facebook Friday, 19 days after his wife, Heather,...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Let’s Eat at Tony’s Restaurant in Pickens
If you're looking for authentic Italian cooking in a small town, Tony's Restaurant in Pickens can fulfill your craving.
Chris Pratt dines at Upstate restaurant Sunday afternoon
Chris Pratt takes photo with staff at Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar.
WYFF4.com
Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
FBI accepting citizens academy applications in Greenville
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.
WYFF4.com
Lockheed Martin gives update on loud boom heard in Honea Path, South Carolina
New information was released about a loud boom heard in part of the Upstate Thursday morning. WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails about a loud boom heard in Honea Path. The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook:. "What was heard and felt in town earlier...
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS: Inflatable pool covering vandalized at YMCA of Greenville facility Saturday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The YMCA of Greenville is asking for the community to help find the person responsible for destroying their pool covering at one of their facilities. According to a spokesperson for the non-profit, on Saturday night someone broke into the Caine Halter Family YMCA’s outdoor pool...
Driver dies in head-on crash on U.S. 221 in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead after a head-on crash on U.S. 221 in northern Cherokee County.
WYFF4.com
Milo’s Tea Company establishing its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Milo's Tea Company, a beverage company, announced plans on Tuesday to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $130 million investment will create 103 new jobs. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Milo’s was founded in 1946 and...
Comments / 0