Kitsap County, WA

Dotani Zion Martin
4d ago

Unbelievable, this state became heaven for criminals. The time he got is absolutely disgusting and a joke, it should be offensive to every one of us!

Adam P.
3d ago

It's alright,.Tyrone and Leroy gonna make those 14 months into 14 years,.quick, fast and in a hurry.

J Richardson
3d ago

idk why this shocks anyone pointless to even report anything like that cause they just end up going back into society re offend over and over 😑

KIRO 7 Seattle

Tip from community member leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect

Olympia police have arrested an arson suspect who allegedly started a car fire while stealing gas in Tacoma after a tip from a community member helped police identify the man. According to police, on Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase

Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Two Suspects in Unrelated Homicides Released Wednesday Pending Charges in Lewis County

It’s rare that the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office receives two unrelated homicide cases within the same week; and even rarer that each case requires investigation that will take longer than a 72-hour investigative hold will allow. Yet, that’s the situation the prosecutor’s office found itself in on Wednesday....
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent judge releases man from jail in Meridian school incident

A Kent judge released a man from the city jail Tuesday, Jan. 24 who initially had been charged for incidents that caused a November lockdown at Meridian Elementary School. Noah W. Peterson, 26, had criminal charges dismissed Jan. 18 by Kent Municipal Court Judge Michael Frans after state officials estimated mid-July would be the earliest they could have room for him for restoration treatment at a mental health facility.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympia Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’

The Olympia Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The department has not provided many details about the incident, but said a passerby reported seeing a person down in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday. The person, a...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot

RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA

