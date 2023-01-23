ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

gsabusiness.com

Organizers set date for 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta in Greenville

The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville costume designer featured on new streaming series

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
GREENVILLE, SC
livingupstatesc.com

The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville artist gains attention with viral video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville artist is garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media with his new collection of pottery. Will Donovan has been creating pottery for about a decade, but a recent video posted on his TikTok account is giving his art an entirely new audience.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin

Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GREENVILLE, SC
myclintonnews.com

The Hollywild Animal Park

Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate hospital celebrates partnership with therapy dog program

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some loveable, furry faces got a round of applause at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, the hospital celebrated 15 years of partnering with Upstate Therapy Dogs. The organization brings trained dogs to visit hospitals around the Upstate to help children and adults while they're at the hospital.
GREENVILLE, SC
myclintonnews.com

Jobs loss in Clinton

Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

