gsabusiness.com
The 2023 Tacos ‘N Tequila Fiesta is scheduled for April 30 at High Spirits Hospitality’s new location, Events at Judson Mill, at 701 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. “We are thrilled to host Tacos ‘N Tequila in our brand new event space,” Tammy Johnson, president and CEO of High Spirits Hospitality, said in a news release. High Spirits Hospitality is the company behind the fiesta. “We hope Greenville is ready to eat tacos and drink Lunazul Tequila cocktails with us again this year.”
Greenville costume designer featured on new streaming series
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
Greenville artist gains attention with viral video
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville artist is garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media with his new collection of pottery. Will Donovan has been creating pottery for about a decade, but a recent video posted on his TikTok account is giving his art an entirely new audience.
FBI Citizen's Academy class in Greenville is accepting applications
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Have you ever wanted to know more about the FBI and its role in the community?. The agency is now taking applications for the FBI Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring. Classes will be held on Thursdays from April 20 to May 25. (Video above:...
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
Let’s Eat at Tony’s Restaurant in Pickens
If you're looking for authentic Italian cooking in a small town, Tony's Restaurant in Pickens can fulfill your craving.
Powerball player in South Carolina wins $50,000
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket, won $50,000. The ticket was sold at Kelletts Korner Inc. at 602 N. Main St. in Mauldin and won big in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing (15 - 32 - 35 - 42 - 47 and PB: 23) held after the regular Powerball drawing.
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
The Hollywild Animal Park
Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
Lockheed Martin gives update on loud boom heard in Honea Path, South Carolina
New information was released about a loud boom heard in part of the Upstate Thursday morning. WYFF News 4 received several calls and emails about a loud boom heard in Honea Path. The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook:. "What was heard and felt in town earlier...
Virginia-based beer, burger joint opens in Greenville’s West End
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint was born from the dream of two childhood best friends, Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin. When Ludwig and Sabin were growing up, they often talked about opening their own bar one day. Fast forward, Ludwig had spent 15 years operating a ski and...
Upstate hospital celebrates partnership with therapy dog program
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some loveable, furry faces got a round of applause at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. On Wednesday, the hospital celebrated 15 years of partnering with Upstate Therapy Dogs. The organization brings trained dogs to visit hospitals around the Upstate to help children and adults while they're at the hospital.
Jobs loss in Clinton
Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
National clothing retailer opening on Main Street in downtown Greenville
A popular national co-ed clothing retailer is setting up shop on Main Street. With more than 150 locations — including its store on the iconic King Street in Charleston — Madewell is opening a location in downtown Greenville, at the corner of Main and East North streets. According...
