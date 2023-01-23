Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors

Read full article on original website
More than $9.5 million awarded to improve Marshall County High School Tech Center
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday, more than $9.5 million was awarded to the Marshall County Technical Center. Lt. Governor Jaqueline Coleman presented the check to Marshall County School Superintendent Steve Miracle. The funding will be used to improve the building and the technology available to the 1,000 students that...
Paducah to use KLC grant for defensive driver training
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah will use a grant received from the Kentucky League of Cities to provide defensive driver training for city employees. Paducah was awarded a 2022 Liability Grant from the KLC, according to a news release sent Friday. The grant is offered to help fund programs and services that "reduce liability and make the community safer."
Deputies helping connect people to addiction recovery resources through Badges of Hope program
PADUCAH — Badges of Hope is a program of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department offering people who struggle with substance abuse a ride to recovery. Twenty-five days into 2023, three people have already received help through Badges of Hope. The sheriff's department offers the program in partnership with Four...
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
StepStone announces new blanket drop-off locations, 'Wrapped in Love' success
BENTON, KY — Over 70 blankets have been donated already to StepStone Family and Youth Service's 3rd annual 'Wrapped in Love' blanket drive, recruiter Taylor Clayton tells Local 6, saying the success has prompted the establishment of two more drop-off locations. Community Financial Services Bank locations in Calvert City...
Watching for — and reporting — warning signs early can help prevent mass violence
PADUCAH — Just three weeks into the new year 40 mass shootings have already happened nationwide. That's according to the agency Gun Violence Archive. Those numbers have local leaders who aim to prevent those crimes concerned. Mass violence is a problem that is sweeping our nation that can happen...
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
Possible changes at Carson Park
McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
Paducah man accused of abusing, killing dog, hiding its body behind appliances
PADUCAH, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies say he likely abused and killed a dog. According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies received six calls from concerned citizens who witnessed a man dragging a dog by its leash, grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry, and kicking her.
Crittenden County Schools closure
Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
Local youth invited to try ham radio with reduced fees through Paducah Amateur Radio Association
With the invention of smartphones and other electronics, some people may feel amateur radio is no longer relevant in today's society. According to Paducah Amateur Radio Association Secretary Michael Durr, that's not the case. "Some people think that 'ham' radio is a dying hobby…that is not true," Durr wrote in...
Paducah man accused of animal abuse now facing felony charge
PADUCAH — A Paducah man facing an animal abuse charge in connection with the death of a dog is now a facing felony charge, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. Previous: Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation. On Thursday, the department announced 21-year-old Latavious Frazier's...
Golden alert issued for missing Kentucky man with dementia
UNION COUNTY, KY — The Union County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who has dementia. Emergency management tells Local 6 James "Jim" Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Kentucky, Thursday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but he has ties to the Benton area.
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Paducah Cooperative Ministry requests pantry staples
PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap. According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
Businesses in balancing act as attitudes toward COVID change
PADUCAH — It's January 2023. Think about life nearly three years ago when Kentucky confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. We were masking, social distancing and staying home. Today, things are a lot different. Public health directors say attitudes about the potentially deadly virus have changed. Marley Rounds bartends...
