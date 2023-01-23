ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

Five years after Marshall County High School shooting, Resiliency Center continues serving trauma survivors

By Jane Kim, Ethan Patterson
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah to use KLC grant for defensive driver training

PADUCAH — The city of Paducah will use a grant received from the Kentucky League of Cities to provide defensive driver training for city employees. Paducah was awarded a 2022 Liability Grant from the KLC, according to a news release sent Friday. The grant is offered to help fund programs and services that "reduce liability and make the community safer."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

StepStone announces new blanket drop-off locations, 'Wrapped in Love' success

BENTON, KY — Over 70 blankets have been donated already to StepStone Family and Youth Service's 3rd annual 'Wrapped in Love' blanket drive, recruiter Taylor Clayton tells Local 6, saying the success has prompted the establishment of two more drop-off locations. Community Financial Services Bank locations in Calvert City...
westkentuckystar.com

Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools

Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

More than $15 million awarded for improvements in west Kentucky

WEST KENTUCKY — Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on Thursday announced more than $15 million in funding for western Kentucky communities from various grants benefiting education, roadways, water quality and tourism. The millions of dollars coming to the region include funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kentucky's Cleaner...
wpsdlocal6.com

Possible changes at Carson Park

McCracken County leaders looking to make new additions at Carson Park. Changes are coming to Carson Park in Paducah. McCracken County leaders are working to decide what additions could benefit visitors and the community. Changes can already be seen at the park. Floral Hall was renovated, and county leaders put up new horse gates.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man accused of abusing, killing dog, hiding its body behind appliances

PADUCAH, KY — A Paducah man has been arrested for animal cruelty after deputies say he likely abused and killed a dog. According to a Thursday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies received six calls from concerned citizens who witnessed a man dragging a dog by its leash, grabbing her by her scruff, causing her to cry, and kicking her.
wpsdlocal6.com

Crittenden County Schools closure

Crittenden County parents frustrated after school canceled due to bus driver shortage tied to girls' basketball tournament. Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man accused of animal abuse now facing felony charge

PADUCAH — A Paducah man facing an animal abuse charge in connection with the death of a dog is now a facing felony charge, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. Previous: Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation. On Thursday, the department announced 21-year-old Latavious Frazier's...
wpsdlocal6.com

Golden alert issued for missing Kentucky man with dementia

UNION COUNTY, KY — The Union County Emergency Management has issued a Golden Alert for a 76-year-old man who has dementia. Emergency management tells Local 6 James "Jim" Nicholson was last seen at his home on Shiloh Road in Morganfield, Kentucky, Thursday night between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., but he has ties to the Benton area.
wpsdlocal6.com

Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses

PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Cooperative Ministry requests pantry staples

PADUCAH, KY — Local nonprofit Paducah Cooperative Ministry says they're low on a few pantry staples, and they are hoping the community can step in to fill the gap. According to a Thursday morning Facebook post from the organization, they are short on ramen noodles, peanut butter, jelly, and canned soup.
wkdzradio.com

Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County

Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Marshall County man on drug trafficking charges after deputies say he sold fentanyl to undercover detectives. The sheriff's office says undercover detectives bought fentanyl pills from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of Marshall County sometime in January. Detectives obtained a...
wpsdlocal6.com

Businesses in balancing act as attitudes toward COVID change

PADUCAH — It's January 2023. Think about life nearly three years ago when Kentucky confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. We were masking, social distancing and staying home. Today, things are a lot different. Public health directors say attitudes about the potentially deadly virus have changed. Marley Rounds bartends...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy