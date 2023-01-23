ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

southdadenewsleader.com

DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle

A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense

Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
FLORIDA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”

In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
FLORIDA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP course on African American studies

Governor Ron DeSantis is receiving backlash for prohibiting an Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies in Florida high schools. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. discussed the issue publicly for the first time at a news conference on Monday, January 24. They concluded that the course is a Trojan horse for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

In Miami, DeSantis unveils new law and order agenda for Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children. “We want to make sure that we cement...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely

House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
POLK COUNTY, FL

