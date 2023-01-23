Read full article on original website
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package
Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. STORY: Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after serious fight at the business, police say. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
wlrn.org
Florida's school choice bill clears its first hurdle
A plan to give every Florida student a stipend to pay for private school, homeschool or a variety of education services is moving through the legislature. “The point of the bill is to expand options to all students regardless of income status,” said Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck, who’s sponsoring the measure.
10NEWS
Biden administration: More than 1M Floridians got approval for federal student debt relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a short few weeks, millions of Americans making less than $125,000 a year were able to apply for up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief. In that time, more than 1 million Floridians had their applications fully approved and sent to loan servicers for debt forgiveness, according to new data released by the Biden administration.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
wfla.com
DeSantis declines to reinstate Warren after prosecutor asks for job back
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his refusal to reinstate suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren sat down with 8 On Your Side for an interview after losing his bid to get his job back in federal court, speaking to me about his next steps.
So far, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent $1.3 million in taxpayer money to target transgender people
The state agency in July issued a nearly $1 million contract for legal services and costs in the litigation.
Advocate
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense
Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools
Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors in Florida are urging the state to throw out new vote-by-mail restrictions that are set to be rolled out next year, saying the measures could present serious logistical and security issues. In a report sent to the Florida Department of State earlier this month, a working group...
proclaimerscv.com
Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”
In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP course on African American studies
Governor Ron DeSantis is receiving backlash for prohibiting an Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies in Florida high schools. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. discussed the issue publicly for the first time at a news conference on Monday, January 24. They concluded that the course is a Trojan horse for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history.
wlrn.org
In Miami, DeSantis unveils new law and order agenda for Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children. “We want to make sure that we cement...
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
Washington Examiner
Florida students to file lawsuit against DeSantis over AP African American course
A group of high school students is preparing to file a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his decision to block an Advanced Placement class on black studies from being taught in Florida schools. The lawsuit will be led by civil rights attorney Ben Crump on behalf of three...
floridapolitics.com
Parental rights gives parents new tool to nix school library entirely
House committee hears how new legislation has given parents new ways to control library materials. A new tool that allows parents to keep inappropriate books out of their children’s hands has a small segment of parents opting out of their child’s entire school library, according to testimony to a House subcommittee.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – The Push for Partisan School Board Races in Florida
Q&A of the Day – The Push for Partisan School Board Races in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio...
