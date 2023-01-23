Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former All Star Designated for AssignmentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
IT’SUGAR announces the expansion of it’s Marketstreet Lynnfield locationJudith MastersLynnfield, MA
6 Unique Ways To Celebrate Love On The South Shore (Whether You're Single or Not!)Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gobert entered the day with a questionable tag due to right groin soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Monte Morris (hamstring) not listed for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morris missed Wednesday night's contest due to a hamstring injury, leading to a Delon Wright start. Now, however, he will not carry any designation on the initial injury report for Saturday's affair. Expect Morris to return to the court, which will likely send Wright back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Marcus Morris (rib) as questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. After sitting one game with a rib contusion, Morris' availability is currently in the air on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 19th in defensive rating, Luke Kennard is a candidate to see more playing time if Morris is out.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph (back) out on Saturday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (back) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joseph continues to deal with lower back soreness and is will not play against the Rockets on Saturday. His next chance to place will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Joseph...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics. James' Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers rule out Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mitchell will sit out his second straight game with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating, Caris LeVert will make his 25th start this season.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Thursday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Knicks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against New York. Horford's Thursday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams starting in Grizzlies' Friday lineup for inactive Desmond Bane (knee)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will make his second appearance with Memphis' first unit after Desmond Bane was ruled out with knee soreness. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) doubtful Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he missed the last couple games. Now, he is listed doubtful for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit again. Corey Kispert will likely see another start.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Myles Turner (ankle) active on Friday night
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner will be available after Indiana's center was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. In 30.6 expected minutes, our models project Turner to score 36.6. FanDuel points. Turner's Friday projection includes 16.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (illness) unavailable Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) is out Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins has been downgraded after being a late addition to the injury report as questionable. Jonathan Kuminga or Kevon Looney will likely replace Wiggins in the starting lineup, but they should both play extended minutes. Per...
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable for Lakers' Saturday contest against Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Walker has recently been questionable after he missed almost one month with left knee tendinitis. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Walker is ruled out versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
Comments / 0