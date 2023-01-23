ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Thursday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Knicks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against New York. Horford's Thursday projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) doubtful Saturday for Washington

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he missed the last couple games. Now, he is listed doubtful for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit again. Corey Kispert will likely see another start.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Friday's game versus Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is on track to make his 38th start this season after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (foot) probable on Saturday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Davis played 26.2 minutes on Wednesday in his first game back after missing over a month with a foot injury. He is listed as probable for Saturday and could return to the starting lineup against Boston. Our models expect Davis to play 26.0 minutes against the Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out Saturday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Doncic is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which he suffered Thursday night - causing him to leave the game early and not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Saturday's contest. Expect Reggie Bullock to step into the starting five on the wing in Doncic's absence.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable for Lakers' Saturday contest against Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Walker has recently been questionable after he missed almost one month with left knee tendinitis. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to log more minutes if Walker is ruled out versus a Boston team ranked fifth in defensive rating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Indiana's Myles Turner (ankle) active on Friday night

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner will be available after Indiana's center was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. In 30.6 expected minutes, our models project Turner to score 36.6. FanDuel points. Turner's Friday projection includes 16.5 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (hip) questionable on Saturday for Denver

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray is dealing with a left hip sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Philadelphia. Murray's Saturday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday

New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting in Grizzlies' Friday lineup for inactive Desmond Bane (knee)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will make his second appearance with Memphis' first unit after Desmond Bane was ruled out with knee soreness. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday projection includes...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Desmond Bane (knee) on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will sit out in Minnesota after the 24-year was held out with right knee soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to see a bump in minutes on Friday night versus a Minnesota team ranked 13th in defensive rating.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Friday night

Miami Heat forward Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Strus will be available after he was listed as probable with a shoulder ailment. In 22.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Strus' Friday projection includes 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy