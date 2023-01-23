Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) doubtful Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he missed the last couple games. Now, he is listed doubtful for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit again. Corey Kispert will likely see another start.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
numberfire.com
Deandre Ayton (illness) available, starting for Suns on Thursday; Bismack Biyombo back to bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He missed the last couple games due to it, but on Thursday, he has been cleared to return to the court. He'll immediately start in his first game back, sending Bismack Biyombo back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available for Friday's game versus Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo is on track to make his 38th start this season after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Antetokounmpo to score 58.7 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph (back) out on Saturday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (back) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joseph continues to deal with lower back soreness and is will not play against the Rockets on Saturday. His next chance to place will come against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Joseph...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gobert entered the day with a questionable tag due to right groin soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the weekend. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) ruled out Saturday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Doncic is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which he suffered Thursday night - causing him to leave the game early and not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action for Saturday's contest. Expect Reggie Bullock to step into the starting five on the wing in Doncic's absence.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers rule out Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mitchell will sit out his second straight game with a left groin strain. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked ninth in defensive rating, Caris LeVert will make his 25th start this season.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after Brooklyn's forward was forced to leave early on Thursday with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an increased role on Saturday if Simmons is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) starting on Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against the Nets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against Brooklyn. Montrezl Harrell moves to the bench.
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter is expected to return after Atlanta's forward was forced to sit two games with asthma symptoms. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hunter to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hunter's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Goran Dragic (illness) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Dragic is recovering from an illness and is probable for Saturday's clash with the Magic. Our models expect him to play 10.0 minutes against Orlando. Dragic's Saturday projection includes 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams starting in Grizzlies' Friday lineup for inactive Desmond Bane (knee)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is starting in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williams will make his second appearance with Memphis' first unit after Desmond Bane was ruled out with knee soreness. In 26.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Terry Rozier (illness) available on Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Bulls on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 33.9 minutes against Chicago. Rozier's Thursday projection includes 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
