Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he missed the last couple games. Now, he is listed doubtful for Saturday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll sit again. Corey Kispert will likely see another start.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO