Former Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadet moves forward with education without the program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been over a week since two fights broke out at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy, injuring 14 cadets and 1 employee. Last week News19 spoke to Cadet Patrick Higgins, who decided to leave the program and was worried about how he could continue his education. Now, he's moving forward with the help of Midlands Tech.
Richland One early learning center named in memory of former School Board member Vince Ford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County District One will be naming a new early learning center after former School Board member Vince Ford. The Richland One Board of School Commissions approved the recommendation the facility be named Vince Ford Early Learning Center. Ford’s wife Patricia, and his daughter Robyn, were in attendance at the meeting.
Parents concerned over recent fights at Timberland High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools. Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently. “It seems like ever since the kids went back to […]
Free after school program blends education with athletics for Sumter youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Children living in Sumter’s south side will soon have access to free after school care thanks to a local nonprofit. "It’s been an exciting overwhelming feeling if you will," Junko Allen smiled. "Like I feel so giddy right now." Allen is getting ready to...
Camden American Legion Auxiliary holding white elephant sale to raise money for programs
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The American Legion & American Legion Auxiliary in Camden is hosting a white elephant tag sale Friday and Saturday. The room full of items like wreaths, kids' toys, and holiday items is all donated by community members and then sold to help the post complete its mission to enhance the well-being of veterans, their families, and community.
SC State University requesting $209 million in state funding for campus projects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is requesting $209 million in state funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year to go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. The largest sum of money, $54.7 million is being requested for the reconstruction of Turner Hall. It's one of...
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
Applications open for City of Columbia's 10-week entrepreneurial training program
Entrepreneurs in the Columbia area can sign up for The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture course. The 10-week program will be held in person every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 at the Midlands Technical College Northeast Campus. In order to be eligible...
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
Bowman library to open in February
BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
'We hate those stubbed toe calls': Only use emergency services for emergencies Lexington Medical Center, EMS urge
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is reminding people when and when not to use the Emergency Room through billboards. At Lexington Medical Center Urgent Care at Saluda Pointe, Dr. Evan Dingle says he sees confused patients frequently. "Some of the things we see at urgent Care are common...
Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community
BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
Former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom gives insight into Murdaugh double murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. — “The trial of the century in South Carolina”: That’s what former U.S. Attorney Pete Strom called the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is on trial for the murder of his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. The trial is being held in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Kershaw County students helping animal shelters in their community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District has kicked off a fundraiser to get items to animal shelters in the community and teach students the importance of giving. "Each kitchen is picking their own shelter or rescue that we adopted," said Camden High School Cafeteria Manager Heather...
SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday
ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
Youth ChalleNGe Academy looks toward solutions after fights hospitalize cadets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the South Carolina Military Department responded to more questions following multiple fights Tuesday at its Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The academy, which is designed to help at-risk youth achieve academic success, drew scrutiny after several cadets were hospitalized, leading some parents to remove their teens from the program.
$5,000 raised by Calhoun County School System for 6-year-old and 18-month-old headstones
The Calhoun County School System is raising money for 6-year-old Jessie Taylor McCormack and 18-month-year old Enzo McCormack. “It’s shocking to see this happen but then to know that it has happened twice in the same family. It’s just overwhelming,” said Superintendent Jose Reyes. 6-year-old Jessie Taylor...
