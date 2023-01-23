ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman library to open in February

BOWMAN, S.C. — A new library is scheduled to open in Bowman in less than two weeks. The new library will be located off Charleston Highway, the town's busiest street. Community members have been waiting to have a library all to their own, it's been a long time coming say locals.
BOWMAN, SC
News19 WLTX

Bowman pharmacy celebrates three decades in the community

BOWMAN, S.C. — Randy Boland has lived in Bowman for 68 years. He owns the Boland pharmacy in Bowman. This year, the pharmacy celebrates its 30th anniversary and Boland says it's one of few businesses in town that's stood the test of time. “Population-wise we decreased. I think a...
BOWMAN, SC
WLTX.com

3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

SC State to hold Passport fair on Thursday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. ( WCIV) — South Carolina State University is encouraging students to be ready for opportunities to study abroad. On Thursday, the SC State's Office of International Student Exchange Programs is partnering with the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency to host a Passport Fair on SC State’s campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

