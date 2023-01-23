Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Amendment Flops as Only 13 Republicans Back Her
The House of Representatives rejected a number of proposed amendments to a bill dealing with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
KAAL-TV
Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington. Isaac Thomas of Genesee County appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on Thursday, WJRT-TV reported. “I was being told I...
KAAL-TV
Missouri Senate GOP backs bills on transgender children
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri’s state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls’ sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden’s comments to reporters on Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes...
KAAL-TV
Angie Craig seeks public comment on long delays in mail deliveries
(ABC 6 News) – People across Minnesota have been experiencing delays in getting their mail from the United States Postal Service for months. And now a Minnesota representative wants to hear more about those issues to work to find a solution. According to Rep. Angie Craig the postal service...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota proposes ‘Office of New Americans’ to offer career services to immigrants
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, also known as DEED, announced its budget priorities for the next two years Thursday. DEED wants to dedicate 1.5 million dollars every two years to create an ‘Office of New Americans‘. It would help support...
Comments / 0