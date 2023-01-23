ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Man appears in federal court to face Capitol riot charges

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man says he’s innocent of the charges brought against him in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in Washington. Isaac Thomas of Genesee County appeared in U.S. District Court in Flint on Thursday, WJRT-TV reported. “I was being told I...
Missouri Senate GOP backs bills on transgender children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri’s state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls’ sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden’s comments to reporters on Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes...
Angie Craig seeks public comment on long delays in mail deliveries

(ABC 6 News) – People across Minnesota have been experiencing delays in getting their mail from the United States Postal Service for months. And now a Minnesota representative wants to hear more about those issues to work to find a solution. According to Rep. Angie Craig the postal service...
