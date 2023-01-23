Read full article on original website
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
WOWT
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Bold promises a glittering 22-story tower of windows, but many of the Haymarket’s business owners say they’re concerned about the project’s transparency. “That’s why we’re looking for answers,” Jon Camp, the president of Haymarket Square Developers. “Tell us t for traffic, how...
WOWT
LB258 introduced to remove "near beer" from alcohol list
LB258 introduced to remove "near beer" from alcohol list
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
WOWT
New Hill Bros. truck driving school holds first graduation
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
KETV.com
'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties
OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
WOWT
Rise in car thefts in Omaha metro tied to social media trend
Rise in car thefts in Omaha metro tied to social media trend
KETV.com
Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on Omaha's soon-to-be tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. — City leaders joined Mutual of Omaha to officially break ground on the company's new downtown headquarters Wednesday. Thursday marks one year since Mayor Jean Stothert and Mutual's announcement: a 44-story headquarters housing thousands of employees right in front of the renovated Gene Leahy Mall. With construction...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit to build new affordable housing in vacant lot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dead shrubs are all you can see on the vacant lot just down the street from Hanscom Park. But new life, new families, and new housing units are coming to town. That’s thanks to inCOMMON, a local nonprofit that aims to carve out space for low...
KETV.com
MACCH seeking $19.2 million for emergency rental assistance over next 3 years
Rising rents and dwindling availability have created the perfect storm in the metro's housing market. Now, another lifeline could be extended if more federal relief is approved for emergency rental assistance. The Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless has already gotten nearly $17 million for emergency rental assistance....
KETV.com
Omaha law enforcement leaders testify, express concerns over permitless concealed carry bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — Guns are back at the Legislature, as Nebraskans testify to state lawmakers. Law enforcement and civilians are speaking for and against a bill that would allow permitless concealed carry across the state. State Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, proposes LB77 — a proposed law that's lived...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
WOWT
Omaha making progress in demolishing vacant, run-down homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A block of condemned properties sits near 25th and Ohio. Neighbors say some of the homes have been vacant so long, they actually have a negative neighborhood history. “The red house that was down there, a fire had started, they don’t know,” said area resident Sunshine...
News Channel Nebraska
Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns
Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
WOWT
Pillen delivers first State of the State, focuses on education
Pillen delivers first State of the State, focuses on education
