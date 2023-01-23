ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Bold promises a glittering 22-story tower of windows, but many of the Haymarket’s business owners say they’re concerned about the project’s transparency. “That’s why we’re looking for answers,” Jon Camp, the president of Haymarket Square Developers. “Tell us t for traffic, how...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

LB258 introduced to remove "near beer" from alcohol list

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New Hill Bros. truck driving school holds first graduation

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trucking company finds creative way to deal with worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like most industries nationwide, trucking is facing a worker shortage. Truck drivers are in high demand and in short supply. So Hill Bros. Transportation in Omaha took matters into its own hands and created its own driving school. Amber Floyd is a recent graduate of Pro-Fleet,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'We've received complaints': City of Omaha building demolition list of deteriorating properties

OMAHA, Neb. — Three vacant homes around Omaha are up for demolition with a combined $76,499 price tag. City planning director Dave Fanslau says the Planning Department is building a list of other homes receiving complaints, which they'll work through, and then offer bids for demolition. Homeowners can submit complaints of vacant and deteriorating properties to the city.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rise in car thefts in Omaha metro tied to social media trend

OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on Omaha's soon-to-be tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. — City leaders joined Mutual of Omaha to officially break ground on the company's new downtown headquarters Wednesday. Thursday marks one year since Mayor Jean Stothert and Mutual's announcement: a 44-story headquarters housing thousands of employees right in front of the renovated Gene Leahy Mall. With construction...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit to build new affordable housing in vacant lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dead shrubs are all you can see on the vacant lot just down the street from Hanscom Park. But new life, new families, and new housing units are coming to town. That’s thanks to inCOMMON, a local nonprofit that aims to carve out space for low...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

MACCH seeking $19.2 million for emergency rental assistance over next 3 years

Rising rents and dwindling availability have created the perfect storm in the metro's housing market. Now, another lifeline could be extended if more federal relief is approved for emergency rental assistance. The Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless has already gotten nearly $17 million for emergency rental assistance....
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha making progress in demolishing vacant, run-down homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A block of condemned properties sits near 25th and Ohio. Neighbors say some of the homes have been vacant so long, they actually have a negative neighborhood history. “The red house that was down there, a fire had started, they don’t know,” said area resident Sunshine...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Big city police chiefs battle push to loosen restrictions on hidden guns

Once again, the police chiefs of the state’s two largest cities are working to shut down attempts to loosen one of Nebraska’s most controversial gun laws. State Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican from Gordon, is once again pushing to make it easier for those who want to carry a gun and hide it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pillen delivers first State of the State, focuses on education

OMAHA, NE

