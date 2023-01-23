ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Man accused of raping unconscious woman

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been arrested and charged with the alleged rape of an unconscious woman.

Accoridng to Scranton Detectives a criminal investigation began as a result of the events that took place on January 13, around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say they responded to a residence in the 700 block of Vine Street in Scranton for a reported sexual and physical assault, where the victim was strangled until she was unconscious and then raped.

Police say they spoke with the victim who claimed that between 4:00 and 4:30 a.m. on January 13, she was lying in bed when 29-year-old Dante Weldon, who was staying in the home, began asking her to let him in to get an old cell phone.

Photo Credit: Lackawanna County Prison

Officers say the victim told Weldon no and refused to answer the door, while he knocked for 15 minutes until he was able to get the door partially open. Police say Weldon then reached in, unlocked the door, went into the room, grabbed the phone, and laid down in the bed.

As the affidavit reads, the victim then attempted to get up out of the bed, and Weldon through her down, pinning her to the bed, then Weldon put both hands around her throat and began to strangle her while saying, “Why do you make me do this to me? Stupid [ expletive] .”

Police say around one minute after being strangled, the victim then lost consciousness. According to law enforcement, the victim woke up and Weldon was on top of her having sexual intercourse, without her consent.

Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre

Officers say the victim told them the assault went on for “some time” until Weldon fell asleep.

Police say the victim told officers, physical violence is a common occurrence in the household and she described being assaulted by Weldon at least once or twice a month and that Weldon also threatened her with a gun within the last couple of weeks.

Weldon was arrested and arraigned in front of MDJ Keeler and a monetary bail was set at $100,000. Weldon was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Lackawanna County Prison.

According to court papers, Weldon is facing felony charges of rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault, and strangulation-applying pressure to the throat or neck.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 30 at 11:15 p.m.

Ickstopher Ick
4d ago

my pappy used to tell me they hung guys like this. I think today they get education and free cable in jail

WBRE

WBRE

