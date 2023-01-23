Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Fargo garage fire under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze on the city's south side. Around 2 a.m.Thursday morning, crews say they responded to the 14-hundred block of 4th Avenue South for the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage on the property. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Car hits Fargo Home Depot
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the lookout for a car involved in a hit-and-run. The victim is the Home Depot on 47th Avenue South in Fargo. Police answered a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning about a vehicle hitting the building and then taking off from the scene.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Wahpeton murder suspect held on $1 million bond
(Wahpeton, ND) -- In an update to a story we've followed for you for over a week and a half, a Breckinridge man has appeared in court and is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond for murder in Wahpeton. Anthony Kruger is accused of killing Jeremiah Medenwald two Sundays...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Featured: Police Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski spoke with WDAY Radio about the day-to-day operations within the Police Department, popular exercises and programs utilized by the community, and plans for the future. Neighborhood Services. The Neighborhood Services Division is the most publicly seen agency in the Police Department, who...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo launches new initiative aimed at better supporting "vulnerable people" while reducing demands on first responders
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is the first city in North Dakota to launch a new initiative aimed at supporting "vulnerable people". "The one thing that is going to end up swamping fire departments services and emergency medical services is the increase in seniors, you know nationwide. We're heading for the point where there's going to be more people over the age of 65 in the state of North Dakota than there is 18 to younger enrolled in the school system. That's a big warning sign to us that these people are going to need help," said Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Change coming to 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A change is coming to this year's polar fest in Detroit Lakes, and it may not be one to many people are excited about. The organizing committee for 2023 Polar Fest says they won't be building an ice palace this year. Organizers say they need a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
'Best Picture Pass' coming to West Acres in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Marcus Theatres is offering a Best Picture Passport for movie buffs ahead of the Oscars. For just 40-dollars, you can see all ten films nominated for Best Picture in their respective categories for the Academy Awards. The promotion runs February 24th through March 12 - the night...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans adding new production facility in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A booming Moorhead-based van customization company is now expanding to West Fargo. "We've found it's definitely a national market. We're designing vans for literally people from all four corners of the country, east coast, west coast. down south, Florida, Arizona, Nashville, New Jersey," said Ben Gleason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vanna Adventure Vans,
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Punk Chef Pizza and Bar to close doors, cites workforce shortages
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local pizza place will be closing their doors this weekend. Punk Chef Pizza and Bar announced on their social media pages that they will be officially closing their doors on Saturday, January 28th. The restaurant and bar says they appreciate the community's support. "After having to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Popular 'Unglued Craft Fest' set for March in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The 13th annual Unglued craft fest is coming back to the West Acres mall. The event is slated for the weekend of March 10th and 11th. Doors open Friday the 10th at 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. and then Saturday the 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Force's Hometown Heroes Night sets record for donations
(Fargo, ND) -- Several first responding units across the FM Metro are set to get a boost thanks to the Fargo Force. Team officials have announced that the 2023 Hometown Heroes Night raised $80,809.72 for local Cass and Clay Emergency Service Organizations. The event took place on Saturday, January 21st drawing in a sellout crowd and one of the best attended games in Fargo Force history.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Water and fishing enthusiasts to converge on FargoDome this weekend for annual boat show
(Fargo, ND) -- The 31st annual Red River Valley Boat and Marine Products Show is happening this weekend at the FargoDome. "Inventory is better. I mean it's absolutely better, but deals are going to be made on the spot. So, if you show up on Sunday, that boat, like the Sea-Doo Switch you know, they've got like 40 of them, you know you might see 20 or 30 of them gone," said show producer Barry Cenaiko.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- Classic Rock fans are rejoicing after the latest concert announcement for July's Red River Valley Fair. The Fair announcing Friday morning that Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, July 15th. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band joins an already star-studded list of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU Freshman Guard Tajavis Miller Discusses The Tough Summit League Competition
Big Game James McCarty caught up with North Dakota State men's basketball freshman guard Tajavis Miller. They discussed the tough Summit League competition, his adjustments from high school to college basketball, and more.
