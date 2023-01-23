ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Stabbings, gang extortion in Clayton County Jail

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a gang attack on a pretrial detainee—the latest in a series of such incidents over the past two years. According to WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington, the video was shot by a staff member and most of it was too graphic to air during the newscast. What was shown was blurred out.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

DeKalb D.A. recuses herself from training center shooting case; GBI won’t

DeKalb County’s district attorney has recused herself from the case of a protester killed by police at the Atlanta public safety training center site due to involvement in its policing. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not recusing itself, despite similar involvement. Police officers on a joint...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

DeKalb Police investigating after driver found shot in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Decatur turned into a shooting investigation Thursday night. DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to an accident by Creste Drive around 7:15 p.m. The road is just off Snapfinger Woods Drive by Elite X-ing apartments. Police said when they found the...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
HIRAM, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack

Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
ATLANTA, GA

