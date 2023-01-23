Read full article on original website
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
claytoncrescent.org
Stabbings, gang extortion in Clayton County Jail
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a gang attack on a pretrial detainee—the latest in a series of such incidents over the past two years. According to WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington, the video was shot by a staff member and most of it was too graphic to air during the newscast. What was shown was blurred out.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man chucked rocks at firetruck before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga - A man suspected of intentionally setting fire to a camper in Troup County threw rocks at a firetruck, got into the cab of the truck and yelled at dispatchers over the radio, deputies said. Seneca Buchanan, 40, is charged with two counts of obstructing law enforcement,...
saportareport.com
DeKalb D.A. recuses herself from training center shooting case; GBI won’t
DeKalb County’s district attorney has recused herself from the case of a protester killed by police at the Atlanta public safety training center site due to involvement in its policing. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not recusing itself, despite similar involvement. Police officers on a joint...
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb Police investigating after driver found shot in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Decatur turned into a shooting investigation Thursday night. DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to an accident by Creste Drive around 7:15 p.m. The road is just off Snapfinger Woods Drive by Elite X-ing apartments. Police said when they found the...
Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood. Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking. “Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive...
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Kennesaw Police working to determine if assault at apartment complex was 'racially motivated'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Police in Kennesaw are searching for people accused of using racial slurs while attacking a man outside his car at an apartment complex. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
fox5atlanta.com
Tyre Nichols: Atlanta law enforcement anticipates response to Memphis police body camera video
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department urged peaceful weekend protests as it anticipates a response to the release of body camera video of the alleged police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Four of the five former Memphis police officers charged with murder and other crimes in the killing of...
GRAPHIC: Cell phone video shows inmate being stabbed by a group of others inside Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Graphic video captures a gruesome jail house attack on a detainee in the Clayton County Jail. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. at the jail where she spoke with the victim’s mother who said the jail should have prevented this from happening.
thesource.com
The YSL Case: Young Thug Co-Defendant Injured In Scuffle With Fulton Co. Deputy
According to a report from Atlanta CBS affiliate WSB-TV, YSL co-defendant Lil Rod aka Rodalius Ryan’s lawyer, Angela D’Williams, alleges that Ryan was injured following an assault by a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy. Speaking to WSB-TV on Monday (January 23), Ryan’s attorney alleges that Deputy Kandakai Morris...
Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
Alleged serial bank robber arrested after chase in Rockdale County ends in crash
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday afternoon the Dekalb County Police Department received an alert about a stolen vehicle out of North Carolina. Once officers caught up to the vehicle, a pursuit was initiated that ended up on I-20 east heading towards Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office...
5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail. The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31. “He had stabbings to his ear,...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County officer recovering after being injured trying to arrest occupants of stolen car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County police officer was injured while trying to arrest the driver of a stolen car. The confrontation happened Wednesday inside the Greens at Stonecreek Apartments, near The Mall at Stonecrest. Police say just after 6 p.m., three men were in a stolen car in...
fox5atlanta.com
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Clayton County following gunman's arrest, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department shared photos of a smiling man in custody and two assault rifles, saying officers had arrested an armed suspect on Friday. The incident triggered a shelter-in-place order near the 1500 block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow. Someone reported a person...
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show persons of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police are trying to identify four people who ran away from a large fight that led to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the fight and individuals fleeing from the scene located at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
