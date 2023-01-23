Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Rockport farmer kicks off college lecture series
VICTORIA, Texas - A Rockport farmer and radio personality will be kicking of a Victoria College lecture series. Justin Butts will give a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, located at 2200 East Red River Street. Sue Prudhomme, Victoria College Executive Director...
crossroadstoday.com
Parent wants school open times to be moved up on bad weather days
VICTORIA, Texas - A Victoria ISD parent is asking questions after having to leave their student in rain and windy conditions Tuesday morning. The parent is now asking for an earlier open time on days with inclement weather. The parent posted the message on social media calling for his students'...
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
crossroadstoday.com
Nearly 70 percent of Bloomington made up of rental properties
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - About 70 percent of the township of Bloomington is made up of small prefabricated homes. Some are worried about a potential lack of accountability. When Danny Garcia took on his seat as Victoria County Commissioner for Precinct 1, he was apprehensive about the growing number of cabins for rent popping up all over his hometown.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria man dead after vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 183
GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, Jan. 23, a Victoria man died after hitting the rear of a vehicle in tow. Zachary Alan Wilkinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 183 in Goliad County. Wilkinson was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 183 when he...
crossroadstoday.com
Trial of Woodsboro men accused of hate crimes likely to begin this year
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas - Corpus Christi Attorney Matt Manning says a hate crimes case is delayed due to the defendants attorney's falling ill, but that the case will still go to trial, likely to begin this year, the Refugio County Press reporting. On October 31, 2021 Rance Bolcik and Noel...
Comments / 0