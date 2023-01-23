ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito CISD confirms high school principal’s retirement

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the retirement of high school principal Gilbert Galvan early Monday.

Galvan served as an educator for 45 years.

San Benito principal suspended, district confirms

The retirement comes after the former principal was placed on administrative leave in December.

At the time, the district released a statement to ValleyCentral confirming the San Benito High School principal was on paid administrative leave.

Prior to his position at San Benito High, Galvan was the principal at  San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy. He was appointed principal of San Benito High School in the summer of 2022.

ValleyCentral

