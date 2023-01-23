Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
New ramen restaurant opens in Fondren this week
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new ramen restaurant will open in Fondren this week. Restauranteur Kam Ngai will open the Zundo Ramen Bar in the Jackson neighborhood. The business is located at 3100 N. State Street Suite 102. “I was craving good ramen after having lived in New York,” said Ngai. “I wanted to provide that same quality […]
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
vicksburgnews.com
Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
Brandon cheerleading wins NCA National Championship
DALLAS, Texas (WJTV) – For the 3rd time since 2020, the Brandon Cheerleading team won the National Cheerleading Association’s National Championship. The Bulldogs won the title in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Brandon won multiple levels of the competition, but the biggest being the “Grand” level which is for the overall winner. For the full sit-down […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
WDAM-TV
Perkins, other sheriffs support county radar bill
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi sheriffs are hoping state lawmakers will enact new legislation to let them to use radar on county roads. House Bill 42 is making its way through the Legislature and it has the support of Covington County sheriff Darrell Perkins. It would allow deputies to use...
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
prentissheadlight.com
Prentiss retailer sells lottery ticket worth $200,000
A stop at a Prentiss convenience store proved profitable for a Hattiesburg man. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the man won $200,000 on a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket. The scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Fleetway #170 in Prentiss. The prize was one of two $200,000 prizes available, meaning...
hottytoddy.com
Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Medical Marijuana Facility Mockingbird Cannabis
Mockingbird Cannabis will be one of the state’s largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi. The 163,000-square-foot facility located in Raymond, which was once home to the state’s Department of Revenue, will house 34 strains of medical marijuana, said co-owner of Mockingbird Cannabis Marcy Croft. The...
WAPT
Jackson firefighter on his way home from work helps pull man from burning Jeep
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson firefighter is being called a hero after he helped pull a man to safety from a burning vehicle after a crash. Veteran firefighter Tavaris Patton just got off duty at Station 25 on Siwell Road and was heading home when he spotted a burning Jeep with a man trapped inside. It happened early Monday on Pearson Road near Whitfield in Pearl. The Jeep burst into flames after a head-on collision with another car.
WAPT
Boil water advisory issued for several homes and businesses
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued two new boil water notices Tuesday. The first water notice was issued for 20 customers along Oak Brook Drive. The second water notice affects 130 homes and businesses along Lakeland Lane and Eastbrooke Street. The city cites a loss in water...
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
WLBT
Woman, young grandchildren robbed at gunpoint in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A regular day at the gas pump turned into one grandmother’s worst nightmare Saturday after a man pointed a gun at her 9-year-old grandson’s head and demanded they hand over their belongings. She told WLBT that she, nor her loved ones, have been able...
Some church attendance recovering from Covid-19 in Mississippi community
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in 2020, it forced people, businesses, and organizations to radically change the way they conducted business and other activities. The virus created a new challenge for area churches as pastors and other church officials examined creative ways to continue to meet the...
vicksburgnews.com
Fisher celebrates 25 years as Pastor of Greater Grove MB Church
Casey Fisher is celebrating his 25th year as the Pastor of Greater Grove Street MB Church on Sunday. Fisher, along with First Lady Michele, will be having their service at 9:00 a.m. where the church will be in celebration of Fisher’s two and a half decades worth of service.
WDAM-TV
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
Comments / 0