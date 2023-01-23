ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Barrington Home in Rumstick Village Sells for $2.4 Million

Compass announced the sale of 18 Anchorage Way in Barrington for $2,400,000. The Kirk | Schryver Team participated in both sides of the transaction, with Lisa Schryver of the Kirk | Schryver Team representing the seller, and Elizabeth Kirk of the Kirk | Schryver Team bringing the buyer. This sale marks the highest in Barrington since May, 2022, when the Kirk | Schryver Team represented the sellers of 23 Surrey Road, which closed for $3,025,000.*

The Kirk | Schryver Team is recognized as the #1 Team in both Bristol County and Barrington, Rhode Island, based on 2022 sales volume data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. Last year, The Kirk | Schryver Team transacted more than $67M in residential real estate, having sold at least four times more $1M+ properties in both Bristol County and Barrington than any other agent or team.

“We are thrilled to not only be starting 2023 with Compass, but with both sides of such a significant and important sale,” commented Lisa Schryver, principal agent of the Kirk | Schryver Team.

Elizabeth Kirk, fellow principal agent, stated, “We are so excited for our buyers as it is a truly special property perfectly situated in the heart of Rumstick Village and the Harbor’s Association.

Constructed by renowned builder Dave Butera with incredible attention to detail, 18 Anchorage Way greets you with soaring ceilings in the entryway, directing you to large, gracious spaces throughout the first floor. The living room is complete with a gas fireplace and a new custom walnut bar. The office has double French doors and the formal dining room will host any size gathering. The expansive kitchen is a chef’s dream with a main kitchen area offering a Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator and double ovens. A separate side kitchen offers an additional Wolf range and appliances created for entertaining.

18 Anchorage Way is sited close to from Barrington Harbor and enjoys deeded access to the Harbor’s Association and dock. The private grounds showcase a large saltwater pool with hot tub, multiple patios for al-fresco dining on summer evenings, and a large professionally landscaped yard.

With more than 50 years of industry experience between them, the Kirk | Schryver Team offers immense experience across the real estate industry, with backgrounds in interior design, marketing, and dedicated client service. All four members of the team have been repeatedly recognized as top multi-million dollar producers within the marketplace, receiving accolades from Rhode Island Monthly, Best Agent Today, and their previous brokerage.

2022 marked a banner year for Compass agents in New England. In 2022, Compass agents represented over $1B in Rhode Island real estate transactions alone.

