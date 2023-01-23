Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Owners of Napa County's long-neglected Aetna Springs announce reopening plans
A rebirth of the historic Aetna Springs resort in remote, northern Napa County's Pope Valley area could come as soon as 2026. Six Senses Napa Valley announced Tuesday it will welcome guests to the western edge of a 3,000-acre estate that includes the old resort. It is working with Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors "to revitalize this precious jewel in the Napa crown," Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said in a news release.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes
Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
Maxim
One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover
We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
A single, super school district a real possibility for Santa Rosa as enrollment continues slide
photo credit: Courtesy of Santa Rosa City Schools Responding to years of financial pressure worsened by declining enrollment, Santa Rosa school trustees are pushing ahead with a study on consolidating ten school districts into one. The proposal is almost certain to drum up controversy over fears of a loss of local control and the possibility of school closures. That, and a re-naming controversy raised much ire during a recent school closure and consolidation in west Sonoma County that continues generating disagreement and anger to this day. "That entire process was managed so very poorly by most of the members...
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey
Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County wants to know: What services do you want to see in the Russian River?
Residents of the Lower Russian River communities are invited to a workshop hosted by Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The workshop will be held at Guerneville School from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The workshop is an opportunity to identify what government services within the Lower Russian River area should be improved, expanded or newly provided in order to improve the overall quality of life. Childcare, coffee and food will be provided. Simultaneous Spanish translation and Zoom hybrid options will be provided as well.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Winter storms take a toll on North Bay roadways
North Bay counties are still finding out from residents and businesses the extent of wind and rain damage from the series of storms that slammed into California from late December through mid-January, but the repairs needed just to the region’s public infrastructure is expected to be over $30 million.
ksro.com
State Attorney General Drops Objections to Proposed Resort in Lake County
Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.
acwa.com
DWR Approves GSPs for Four Northern California Basins
SACRAMENTO – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today the approval of groundwater sustainability plans for four groundwater basins – Napa Valley Subbasin in Napa County, as well as Santa Rosa Plain Subbasin, Petaluma Valley Basin, and Sonoma Valley Subbasin in Sonoma County. The plans approved for...
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
sonomamag.com
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag
Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
sonomacountygazette.com
Who’s the cutest pet in Sonoma County? Meet the contestants.
With more than two dozen entries in the Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pet Contest, we’re looking at making a ruff call for Best In Show, Best Dog, Best Cat and Best Other Pet. Take a look through the photo gallery of all the entries for the 2023 photo contest.
indybay.org
DO NOT BE ATTACHED TO ANYTHING AT ALL!
Warmest spiritual greetings, It has been the most incomprehensible eleven months since being given a bed at the Building Bridges homeless shelter in Ukiah, California. Aside from the fact that it has been impossible to make any sense of why exactly I am even in a homeless shelter in Ukiah, California, the months of walking all around Ukiah, in order just to do something to fill up the time, is impossible to make any sense of. The fact is that I do not have any socially relevant reason to be in Mendocino county presently, (after being put out of the place that I was living at in Redwood Valley for over a year, by the marijuana trimmers who did not want an intentional community environment or anything activist oriented there). Frankly, if I now get a subsidized apartment, I will move in. But if I don't, it is not a serious problem, because I have no reason to be living in Mendocino County.
Opioid addiction tragedy drives Sebastopol couple to help others through 'Micah's Hugs'
A Sebastopol couple's fight against drug addiction is personal, and they are channeling their own family's grief into helping others avoid the same fate.Micah and Michelle Sawyer share their family's painful journey. Micah's son, Micah Jr., was hooked on heroin for years.But you wouldn't know it if you looked at his achievements. "He was an amazing person. He was captain of the football team two years in a row. He broke weightlifting records while was struggling with addiction," said Sawyer. ...
Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued
SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows. "These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."On...
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
Silicon Valley
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
sfstandard.com
Check Out All the Incredible California Rock Legends Playing This Small Festival in Marin
Cake, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Tank and the Bangas will headline the Mill Valley Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Returning to Friends Field for its second year, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced today that the outdoor all-ages festival will expand to two days. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
ksro.com
Homeless Man Who Caught on Fire in Santa Rosa Identified
The Sonoma County Coroner has identified a man who died after catching on fire last week. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Mardirosian was a homeless person who mainly lived on the streets of Santa Rosa. He was found dead after flames were reported behind a business last Saturday morning. Police believe Mardirosian was using a lighter to do narcotics, perhaps fentanyl, when he passed out after ingesting the drugs. Police found a flammable gel in a bag next to the man’s body, and believe that may have helped the flames spread.
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
Comments / 0