ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Democrats fire back after cuts to federal HIV funding

By Chris O'Brien
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEF64_0kOjWYpO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The state of Tennessee declined federal funding for HIV prevention, prompting quick backlash from state Democrats.

“I’ve had a relative pass away from HIV. It was years ago, before modern medicine and treatment,” Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “Fortunately now, because the government has invested in prevention and treatment, the government has saved countless lives.”

Clemmons said he was leery about sharing his personal connection because he didn’t want to politicize it. But he felt compelled because of the decision to not accept what Democrats call ‘free money.’

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

“It’s unconscionable,” Clemmons said. “For those of us who have witnessed a loved one suffering from this horrible and ultimately dying from this virus, it just shocks the conscience.”

Instead, the state health department said it’s planning on using state money for HIV prevention, writing in a release, “This administration is examining areas where it can decrease its reliance on federal funding and assume increased independence.”

“It’s important that it is spent effectively and efficiently in ways that best serve Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said. “So, we think that we can do that better than the strings attached with the federal dollars that came our way, and that’s why we made that decision.”

Particularly noteworthy is that the federal funding gives money to Planned Parenthood , an organization Republicans have tangled with because of its history of providing abortion care.

Instead, Lee said other nonprofits will be involved to fight HIV.

“Those funds will then be directed at whatever organizations are serving those populations the best,” he said.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

But Democrats say the move is more political than it is intelligent.

“We’ve seen leadership not just from Democrats, but by President George W. Bush, President Donald Trump – who I don’t always compliment,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said. “But he put real money into this effort.”

Several Democratic leaders in the state share the same thoughts as Yarbro.

“What we want is to encourage our Tennessee Department of Health to reconsider this decision,” Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis) said. “This is free money from the federal government that is being passed through the department. It’s not like the state is putting any money into this fund in the first place.”

Lamar argued that people – particularly people of color – are most at risk for HIV and don’t necessarily trust the Health Department.

“Many citizens don’t trust the Department of Health, regardless,” she said. “So, what you’re going to do is discourage individuals from going to get tested and treatment for HIV, which would then, in return, be a consequence to spreading HIV in our communities.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The federal funding, for years, has come from the CDC. According to the Center , it provided over $10 million and over 110,000 HIV tests to organizations across Tennessee.

Now, that burden will be on the state.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Robert Edwards
4d ago

state of Tennessee also denied federal funding for infrastructure. It passed anyway. Now they're touting future infrastructure plans for the state as if they actually did something

Reply
7
Related
tri-statedefender.com

Gov. Lee’s second term must be better than first, House Democrats say

Tennessee Democratic Leaders say Governor Bill Lee’s second term needs to improve in order for Tennessee to live up to its full potential. Lee was sworn in Saturday outside the State Capitol on the Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The theme of the Inaugural was “Tennessee: Leading the Nation.” However,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kentucky Lantern

Tennessee has some advantages over Kentucky. Backward tax policy isn’t one of them.

Maybe some Kentucky Republicans are right: we do need a wall along our southern border. Otherwise all those poor and middle class Tennesseans who want to avoid their state’s high sales taxes will keep coming up here and crowding our stores. Who can blame them? Tennesseans now pay state and county sales taxes as high […] The post Tennessee has some advantages over Kentucky. Backward tax policy isn’t one of them. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan

(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlined his top legislative priorities for 2023 during a speech in Nashville Tuesday, among which were further reducing taxes on businesses, implementing toll lanes to mitigate the state’s traffic congestion issues, and integrating charter schools into the state’s education system. A guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the Economic Club of Nashville, […] The post Tennessee House Speaker lays out legislative priorities in Nashville speech appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Speak Out on HIV Prevention Decision

Christian clergy ask "what would Jesus do" as Gov. Lee refuses HIV prevention funds. On the heels of an announcement that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is refusing federal assistance to promote HIV prevention, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are questioning Lee and others for refusing help for those most in need.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Tennessee General Assembly could examine switching to digital licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a bill which will examine shifting away from hard copy driver's licenses to digital versions. SB0572/HB0545 calls on the Department of Safety to conduct a study of laws in Tennessee and other states when it comes to creating secure digital license systems. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee establishes first farmer-owned cooperative in 50 years

From Local 3 News: The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers. The plant will have the capacity to process up to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Parents upset over third grade retention law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents voiced frustration at a meeting over a new law that could lead to many students being held back if they don’t do well on their TCAP tests. The law, passed by state lawmakers in 2021, will require third graders who don’t do well on their English Language Arts TCAP to be held back or be required to go to summer school.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn

The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions

A legislative committee charged with reviewing the state’s troubled juvenile justice system made more than a dozen recommendations on Wednesday that are expected to serve as a blueprint for General Assembly action this year.  Among the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Juvenile Justice: constructing a new secure lockup for youth, adding mental health […] The post Juvenile justice recommendations from legislature lean heavily on institutions appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy