MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO