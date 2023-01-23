Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Explore Pensacola, Florida with Airbnb, A Wide Variety of Unique and Comfortable Lodging Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Related
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
WEAR
State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
WEAR
Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
Embattled Pensacola contractor behind bars again, allegedly took $180K from victim
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
WEAR
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
WEAR
18-year-old sentenced to 12 years prison for armed robberies in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Atmore teen has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing an Escambia County convenient store at gunpoint back in 2021. 18-year-old Tallin Treyton Bishop was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted on federal kidnapping charges
Nearly a year after her body was found in an Alabama barn, Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend is facing kidnapping charges.
WALA-TV FOX10
MOBILE POLICE: We Want Jimaurice Pierce to Turn Himself In.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Jimaurice Pierce is one of three teens accused in that shoot-out at the WalMart on the I-65 East Service Road. Two of the suspects are behind bars, but Pierce is still out there. Mobile Police are hoping someone can tell them where he is, but they’d really like for Pierce to come in on his own accord.
WEAR
'This is a great day': Sheriff speaks on new charge for Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A federal grand jury in Birmingham indicted Marcus Spanevelo this week on a charge of kidnapping that resulted in the death of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke during a news conference Thursday following the indictment. "This is a great...
WEAR
Deputies investigating overnight break-in at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an overnight break-in at an Escambia County Circle K. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Circle K on E Olive Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office tells WEAR News the front glass door was shattered...
WEAR
Police investigate disturbing social media posts involving Gulf Breeze High School
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Parents and students in Gulf Breeze are on edge after some disturbing posts surfaced on social media this week. An investigation found there was no direct threat to students or staff at Gulf Breeze High School. WEAR News spoke with police and school leaders Friday about...
Florida man allegedly stabs Lyft driver after meeting with probation officer: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After meeting with his probation officer, a Pensacola man allegedly stabbed a Lyft driver in the back of the head, before hiding from police at a neighboring business, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. River Austin Sewell, 27, was charged with aggravated battery, destroying evidence and burglary. On Jan. […]
WEAR
Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
Teen stole credit card numbers, bought THC edibles, says Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's office confirms a 15-year-old girl is facing fraud charges, after reportedly taking pictures of credit card numbers while working at a fast food restaurant in Semmes.
Comments / 0