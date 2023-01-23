Read full article on original website
KEVN
Mixology at Home - Irish Cream Martini
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cocktails are not just for Happy Hour. They can also be great as an after-dinner treat. For this one, we stick with whiskey, Irish whiskey to be precise. But I know some people are not fans of brown liquor. So a straight Irish whiskey cocktail might not be on your menu, especially after a dinner. But add a little cream to that whiskey and it is a different story.
KEVN
From ranch to city, livestock arriving for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.
KEVN
A non-profit organization creates a ‘family’ while teaching impaired skiers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An annual event that offers various snow-related activities is back! Giving people who usually don’t get a chance to participate in winter sports a sense of freedom, comradery, and empowerment. The slopes at Terry Peak are perfect for skiing but for some people in...
KEVN
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is ‘back in the saddle’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday is the official day for the 65th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Beginning of course with a ribbon cutting. The Central States Fair board of directors, elected officials, and volunteers were all present for Rapid City’s premiere agriculture event. For ten straight days, the Monument will be dedicated to South Dakota’s leading industry and the people behind it.
KEVN
Elevate is celebrating their 5-year anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is currently the 36th fastest-growing city in the country, and Elevate Rapid City would like to continue seeing Rapid City flourish. Elevate Rapid City is celebrating its five-year anniversary and they are starting to plan for the next five. Elevate has created over...
KEVN
Empty storefronts are spotted downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting a business is easier than maintaining it. And that is apparent as downtown Rapid City has empty storefronts that are up for lease due to economic issues. With the recent economic hardships, it’s been a challenge for local businesses to maintain employees and turn...
KEVN
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chef from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the James Beard Award. Joseph Raney of Skogen and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanna’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
KEVN
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
KEVN
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues. Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.
kotatv.com
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this beautiful home in Piedmont, that has a kitchen that would make even Gordon Ramsay jealous!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Ok, before I tell you all about this place, please check the photo gallery. You’ll know when you get to it. Yup! That’s totally a Dr. Pepper machine! Super cool!. This updated home features six bedrooms and three full-bath bathrooms. New flooring and high...
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KEVN
Laura Klock named grand marshal of 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sturgis announced that Laura Klock, president and founder of the South Dakota non-profit Helping With Horsepower, will be the grand marshal for the 83rd motorcycle rally. Klock and her non-profit recently helped Mitchell Technical College students build a custom motorcycle that will be sold at...
KEVN
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
KEVN
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In December, the Black Hills was hit by a pair of snowstorms, shutting down schools and businesses, but they weren’t the only groups affected. The snow and below-freezing temperatures put a dent in the Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ seasonal fundraising campaign.
kotatv.com
Mayor: ‘It is unbelievable, the lack of standards’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last few months, Rapid City has seen an uptick in violent crime, leading to city officials asking the community to “step up” and help make change happen. Despite neighborhood watches and police on duty in the northern Rapid City area 24/7,...
KEVN
More snowfall expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
KEVN
Much colder, snowier weather this weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see clouds increase with perhaps a light rain or snow shower by afternoon. Winds will slacken and become east and northeast as an arctic cold front moves in from the north. The much colder arctic air arrives tonight and Saturday, and deepens...
