Prescott Valley has experienced some freezing and below freezing temps quite a bit this winter and Prescott Valley is asking pet owners to bring their pets indoors. As we anxiously wait for Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions on February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, we can only hope that winter will soon give way to warmer temps and Spring. In the meantime, Prescott Valley Animal Control would like to remind pet owners to bring their furry friends inside to stay warm.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO