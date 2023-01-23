Read full article on original website
Cottonwood Airport Recognized at AZ Airport of the Year
Proactive programs related to noise and other projects, including runway improvements, helped lift Cottonwood Airport to an award as the state’s Airport of the Year for 2022. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Group cited the Cottonwood Airport’s community efforts as a key reason for the honor.
Dreaming of Spring, Fuelwood Permits, Firefighter Cancer Awareness | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
Chino Valley Police Chief Receives ESGR Patriot Award
Chino Valley Police Chief Charles Wynn was presented with a Patriot Award on January 24 from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Chief Wynn and the Chino Valley Police Department were recognized as a Patriotic Employer “for contributing to National Security and Protecting Liberty and Freedom by Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Prescott Valley Animal Control Reminds to Bring Pets Indoors
Prescott Valley has experienced some freezing and below freezing temps quite a bit this winter and Prescott Valley is asking pet owners to bring their pets indoors. As we anxiously wait for Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions on February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, we can only hope that winter will soon give way to warmer temps and Spring. In the meantime, Prescott Valley Animal Control would like to remind pet owners to bring their furry friends inside to stay warm.
Yavapai College Receives Reaccreditation
Yavapai College (YC) has received notice of its decennial reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Commission’s (HLC) Institutional Actions Council. The reaccreditation shows that Yavapai College complies with HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation and other HLC requirements necessary for its operation and delivery of educational programs. Regional Accreditation is how...
Teen Safety Table Today at PV Library
The Prescott Valley Police Crime Prevention Unit will be hosting the Teen Safety Table this Wednesday, January 25, at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Information will be available for topics relevant to our local teens, including suicide prevention, online safety, and anti-bullying. We will...
Sedona’s St. Patrick’s Parade Registration is Open
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns, and the city of Sedona seeks parade entrants and volunteers to assist with this special event. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel down its traditional Uptown Sedona route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents One Gallery, Two Exhibits
The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery is pleased to present One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions. Artists Tristyn Bustamante and Tess Mosko Scherer will have their artwork on display from January 20 through March 3, 2023, with an opening reception set for January 27, 2023. Concurrent solo exhibitions by two thrilling...
Watters Garden Classes: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talks all about their upcoming Garden Classes for February! Learn all about soil preparation, growing fruit trees, and more! New to the area or simply new to gardening? Check out the Gardening for Newcomers class!. Check out more of...
Caring for Snow-Covered Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott teach us how to care for snow-covered plants. Learn when to remove snow-covered plants, how and when to use a Systemic, and tips on when to apply a pre-emergent weed preventer. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
YC Women’s Basketball Takes Loss to Gila Monsters
The Yavapai College women’s basketball team headed south on Wednesday night to take on the No. 9-ranked Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in Thatcher, Arizona. Unable to upset Eastern Arizona, Yavapai fell 89-59 and moved its overall record to 7-11 and conference record to 4-8. The Gila Monsters, however, remain red-hot and are 20-0 overall this season.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Falls in Thatcher
The Yavapai College men’s basketball team matched up with the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters on Wednesday night in Thatcher, Arizona, and eventually fell by a final score of 85-59. The loss drops the Roughriders to 6-14 overall and 3-9 in conference play. It was a rocky start for...
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
